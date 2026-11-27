Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester star in the holiday romantic comedy Guarding Stars, which debuts at number one on Netflix with 27.6 million views in five days.

Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester have delivered a powerful opening act for Netflix's holiday slate with the release of Guarding Stars. The film debuted at number one on the platform's global English-language movie chart for the week spanning November 16 to November 22, 2026. This early success marks a significant milestone for both actors, particularly for Padalecki, who has primarily focused on television roles since his appearance in Friday the 13th in 2009.

Guarding Stars Streaming Debut Performance

The romantic comedy accumulated an impressive 27.6 million views and 50.6 million hours watched during its first five days on the streaming service. This strong debut easily surpassed other major releases, including Jessica Chastain's Heartland, which ranked second with 14.8 million views. The animated adventure Steps also claimed the third position with 11.4 million views during the same period. These figures demonstrate a clear audience preference for holiday-themed narratives during the late autumn season.

Also read With ‘Guarding Stars,’ Jared Padalecki Finally Takes A Break From All That Action

Plot Adaptation and Casting Details

Guarding Stars follows Hannah Brooks, played by Leighton Meester, a highly trained bodyguard tasked with protecting Hollywood action star Jack Stapleton, portrayed by Jared Padalecki. The narrative unfolds as the pair travels to Jack's family ranch in Montana for Christmas, where they must pretend to be a couple to hide growing threats against him. The film is adapted from Katherine Center's bestselling novel The Bodyguard, though Netflix altered the title to prevent confusion with the 1992 film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. The storyline shifts the original novel's Thanksgiving setting to Christmas, leaning heavily into familiar tropes like fake dating and forced proximity.

Critical Reception and Audience Scores

Reception for the film presents a divided picture between professional critics and general viewers. Screen Rant gave the movie a score of 5 out of 10, with reviewer Liz Declan praising the on-screen chemistry between the leads while criticizing the predictable plot and an underdeveloped villain. In contrast, the film holds a robust 87 percent critics score and a 72 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as of November 25, 2026. This marks Padalecki's highest-rated movie performance on the platform since Christmas Cottage, adding to his filmography which includes House of Wax and New York Minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Production Team and Supporting Cast

The production features a notable ensemble cast including Andie MacDowell, Noah LaLonde from My Life with the Walter Boys, country singer Walker Hayes, Toby Sandeman, and professional wrestler CM Punk. Jared Padalecki and his wife, Genevieve Padalecki, serve as producers through their company Living in the Asterisk. The film was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, with a screenplay by Richard Keith and Erin Cardillo. Additional producers involved in the project include Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo.

Genre Formula and Holiday Appeal

The movie adheres to the classic enemies-to-lovers formula common in the romantic comedy genre. The narrative relies on the gradual transition from conflicting professional personalities to genuine romantic interest. This approach appeals to fans of the genre by delivering familiar holiday romance elements combined with the star power of its leads. The film remains available for streaming on Netflix for audiences seeking seasonal entertainment.