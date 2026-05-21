Jared Leto's Role in Masters of the Universe: Fans Split on His Version of Skeletor

Jared Leto's portrayal of Skeletor in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe has sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some appreciate the new take on the character, others are critical of Leto's past film performances.

Jared Leto ’s role in Masters of the Universe is already drawing strong reactions. Recently, a brand new trailer for Masters of the Universe was released online.

In it, we’re treated to our first real look at some of the more fantastical elements of the movie. Alongside this, we also get our first real look and sight of Skeletor, the main villain of the series and probably the second-most recognizable figure in all of the world of Masters of the Universe.

In the trailer, fans were quick to notice the extreme differences between the Skeletor many of them know and what is going to be in the movie. Particularly, the way Skeletor seems to sound and act are much different. Instead of the iconic, nasal-y voice that many know Skeletor for, Leto’s character speaks with a significantly deeper tone and seems much more serious than anything we’ve seen Skeletor act like before.

Of course, fans were quick to split on the way Skeletor was being handled.that makes it unrecognizable from the actual Skeletor. Others were also quick to point out the opposite, calling the tonefor the new film.

However, voice aside, many reactions surrounding Leto’s role boiled down to his past resume of films. Many of the criticism surrounding Leto’s appearance in the movie, at least with early online reactions, stem from his past. Fans were quick to point out that Leto has starred in a number of box office failures, including recent films like Tron: Ares, Morbius, and more.

Fans even began taking to likening him to the infamous grim reaper, going door-to-door in a meme, but with different movies that have not done well in his past. Of course, Leto has obviously been in a number of successful films as well. The Oscar-winning actor has starred in projects like Dallas Buyers Club, Blade Runner 2049, Lord of War, Requiem for a Dream, and much more.

As it stands, though, his recent appearances seem to have clouded how fans see him and with fans already hesitant to embrace the new Masters of the Universe, his departure from what people recognize in Skeletor has become an easy target. Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

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Masters Of The Universe Skeletor Jared Leto Live-Action Adaptation Criticism Past Film Performances

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