Jared Leto's Method Acting: From Controversial Joker to Skeletor Struggles

Examination of Jared Leto's immersive method acting approach, particularly his divisive portrayal of the Joker in the DC Extended Universe and its legacy, alongside his recent role as Skeletor in Masters of the Universe and the reception of his villainous performances.

Jared Leto 's portrayal of the Joker in the 2016 film Suicide Squad remains one of the most polarizing performances in recent superhero cinema history. Leto, known for his deep immersion into roles through method acting , brought a chaotic and unpredictable energy to the character.

However, anecdotes from the set revealed a troubling pattern of behavior, including sending disturbing gifts to castmates while staying in character. The Joker's screen time was limited, and the performance was widely panned by critics and audiences alike. This particular iteration of the iconic villain was part of the now-scrapped DC Extended Universe, and Leto's Joker made only a brief reappearance in Zack Snyder'sJustice League.

The role was soon reinterpreted to great acclaim by Joaquin Phoenix in the 2019 film Joker, and later by Barry Keoghan in 2022's The Batman. James Gunn's newly rebooted DC Universe has yet to introduce its own versions of both the Joker and Batman, with the latter expected to debut first in The Brave and the Bold. Leto's commitment to his craft followed him to another comic book villain role, Skeletor, in the 2023 film Masters of the Universe.

The movie, however, was a critical and commercial disappointment, grossing a modest $167 million worldwide and earning a low 15% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reports from the set suggested Leto's intense preparation and method-driven behavior echoed his time as the Joker, but this time the approach failed to resonate. The film's failure adds to a pattern for the actor in major franchise roles, following the similarly panned Morbius in 2022.

Despite his dedication, Leto's interpretations of these villains have struggled to find a receptive audience, raising questions about the translation of his specific method acting style to these larger-than-life characters. The contrast between Leto's Joker and the subsequent, award-winning performances by other actors highlights a key shift in how the character is depicted. While Leto's version leaned into a criminal gangster aesthetic with tattoos and a manic persona, Phoenix's approach was a grounded, psychological study of a pathological loner.

The different receptions suggest that while method immersion can yield powerful results, its success is highly dependent on the directorial vision and the narrative context. Leto's later work as Skeletor did not benefit from a similarly acclaimed filmmaker or script, resulting in another misstep. The actor's career path demonstrates the risks associated with an uncompromising acting philosophy when it clashes with the broader demands of a franchise film.

The ongoing evolution of the DC Universe under James Gunn will eventually present a new Joker, likely moving further away from the gritty realism of Phoenix or the gangster chic of Leto, toward a version that fits the new universe's tone. For now, Leto's two major villainous turns serve as case studies in the perils of a performer's method dominating a project rather than serving it





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Jared Leto Joker DC Extended Universe Suicide Squad Method Acting Skeletor Masters Of The Universe Joaquin Phoenix Barry Keoghan James Gunn Zack Snyder Justice League Harley Quinn Morbius Critical Reception Box Office

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