The president’s in-law turned heads over his holiday post.

Jared Kushner’s dad, who served time in prison over a sordid revenge plot involving his brother-in-law, has been roasted over a Thanksgiving message celebrating family as “the most important thing” in his life.

“Family is the most important thing in our lives,” Kushner wrote. “Seryl and I hope that you spend Thanksgiving with those closest to you, as we count our blessings for our children and our grandchildren. Happy Thanksgiving! ”But the festive sentiment prompted social media users to dredge up a particularly sorry chapter of Kushner’s past.

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In 2005, Kushner orchestrated an elaborate revenge scheme after learning that his brother-in-law, William Schulder, was cooperating with federal investigators probing his tax and campaign finance offenses. In retaliation, Kushner paid a sex worker to seduce Schulder and arranged for the rendezvous to be secretly recorded. He then had the tape delivered to his own sister, Esther Schulder. The episode didn’t escape those responding to his Thanksgiving message.