Jared Kushner discusses his billionaire lifestyle, friendship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and business ties to Affinity Partners as Democrats launch investigations into potential conflicts of interest.

Jared Kushner has provided an unprecedented look into his current status as a billionaire businessman and influential figure in President Donald Trump's foreign policy circle. In a detailed profile by New York Magazine's Intelligencer, the forty-five-year-old son-in-law described his daily routines, exclusive real estate holdings, and personal relationships with global leaders. This exposure comes as Democratic lawmakers in Congress prepare to scrutinize the intersection of his diplomatic duties and private financial interests.

Kushner's Private Life and Real Estate Portfolio

The profile offers a glimpse into the domestic life of the Trump family's in-law, highlighting properties in Florida and New Jersey. Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, purchased a residence on Indian Creek Island in Florida in 2021. This exclusive neighborhood is often referred to as the Billionaire Bunker due to its ultra-wealthy residents, including Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. The couple transformed the property into a modern sprawling home, which serves as a hub for high-profile visitors. Benjamin Netanyahu once stayed in this New Jersey family home, sleeping in Jared's childhood bedroom. The family also maintains a residence in Bedminster, New Jersey, which features extensive amenities for leisure and exercise.

Also read Jared Kushner’s Wars

Business Ventures and Saudi Investment Details

Following his departure from the White House in 2021, Kushner founded Affinity Partners, a private equity firm. The firm currently manages approximately $6 billion in assets. A significant portion of this capital comes from wealthy Middle Eastern governments, notably a $2 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. This investment proceeded despite objections from the fund's own internal advisers regarding the firm's limited track record. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly overruled these concerns to secure the deal. Kushner argues that this financial independence allows him to conduct peace negotiations without the pressure of generating personal income.

Personal Friendship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Kushner describes a deep personal connection with the Saudi Crown Prince that extends beyond standard diplomatic protocol. He recalled spending an entire night at a desert estate with the Crown Prince, watching the sunrise around a fire. The two maintain regular contact via WhatsApp and occasionally play the video game League of Legends together. Kushner characterized their bond as a genuine friendship. This relationship is particularly sensitive given the international controversy surrounding the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi. US intelligence agencies concluded that the Crown Prince approved the operation, a claim the leader denies. Critics argue these personal ties complicate the ethical boundaries of foreign policy.

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Role in Trump Administration Foreign Policy

The former counselor is actively assisting President Trump in managing complex international crises. He works alongside Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on negotiations involving Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran. Kushner remains focused on these diplomatic efforts, stating that he sleeps well at night because he adheres to legal guidelines. He insists that his business activities are entirely separate from his governmental roles. Despite his assertions, the dual nature of his position has drawn significant attention from political opponents and investigative bodies.

Escalating Congressional Investigations and Criticism

The overlap between Kushner's business dealings and his diplomatic influence has triggered political backlash. Jamie Raskin, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, indicated that Congress intends to use subpoena powers to examine these overseas relationships. Democrats have labeled him a billion-dollar bagman for the Trump family. Raskin plans to investigate how private financial gains might influence public policy decisions. The scrutiny highlights ongoing debates about conflicts of interest within the current administration. As investigations loom, the focus remains on whether financial ties to foreign entities compromise national security interests.