On a podcast released Wednesday, Jared Kushner called Russian President Vladimir Putin 'definitely a grandmaster of politics.'

Jared Kushner, a key Trump administration negotiator of foreign policy, has been denounced after describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "grandmaster of politics" and saying the strongman Kremlin leader had shown restraint during the war in Ukraine by not using nuclear weapons.

Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, praised both Russia and Ukraine while arguing that peace talks should be focused on ending the war rather than assigning blame, during an interview on the MD Meets podcast released Wednesday. The show is hosted by Mathias Döpfner, chief executive of Axel Springer, the parent company of Politico.

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"Putin is very organized. People can like or not like what he's done, but he's definitely a grandmaster of politics. He's a historic figure," Kushner said. The Trump envoy also described the conflict as a proxy war in which European countries are backing Ukraine against Russia, and credited Putin with refraining from escalating the conflict further.