Jared Kushner reveals his personal bond with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and business ties to Affinity Partners while facing Democratic scrutiny over conflicts of interest.

Jared Kushner has offered an unprecedented glimpse into his billionaire lifestyle, revealing a strict freezing cold-plunge routine and an intimate personal friendship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a recent New York Magazine profile. The 45-year-old former White House counselor also detailed the operations of Affinity Partners, his investment firm that has grown to approximately $6 billion in assets under management. This revelation comes as Democrats prepare to launch intense congressional investigations into his financial dealings.

Kushner insisted to the magazine that he sleeps well at night and has adhered strictly to all legal guidelines regarding his dual roles in diplomacy and private equity. He dismissed accusations of wrongdoing as political theater, yet his overlapping interests have drawn sharp scrutiny from lawmakers. The president's son-in-law stated confidently that his financial independence from these investments allows him to negotiate peace deals in Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran without compromising his diplomatic integrity.

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The profile highlights an unconventional bond between Kushner and Mohammed bin Salman that extends far beyond standard diplomatic protocol. They maintain regular contact through WhatsApp and occasionally play the video game League of Legends together. Kushner recalled spending an entire night at a desert estate with the Crown Prince, watching the sun rise around a fire, characterizing the connection as a genuine personal friendship despite international controversy surrounding the Prince.

This personal closeness coincides with significant financial support for Kushner's business ventures. Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund committed $2 billion to Affinity Partners, proceeding despite objections from the fund's own investment advisers regarding the firm's relatively inexperienced track record. Reports indicate that Mohammed bin Salman reportedly overruled those objections, allowing the investment to move forward as the firm's assets rapidly accumulated.

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Jamie Raskin, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, explicitly stated his intention to use congressional subpoena powers to investigate the overseas business relationships of Jared Kushner. Raskin offered a blunt assessment of the situation, suggesting that either Kushner is being unfairly maligned or he is functioning as a billion-dollar bagman for the Trump family in political discourse. Critics argue that the close ties between his investment firm and foreign governments create unacceptable conflicts of interest.

The magazine also provided a look at the exclusive lifestyle of Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, who purchased a sprawling modern home in 2021 on Indian Creek Island in Florida. This exclusive enclave, often referred to as the Billionaire Bunker, is home to ultra-wealthy figures including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg. The family maintains this property alongside their estate in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Kushner even shared his advice for surviving his daily cold-plunge routine, noting that after enduring the freezing water, the day becomes easy. The profile underscores the juxtaposition of his luxurious private life and his central role in President Trump's foreign policy team. He continues working alongside Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on complex international negotiations.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once stayed in the family's home in New Jersey, sleeping in Jared Kushner's childhood bedroom, the focus now remains on the political fallout from his financial ties. The intersection of his private wealth and public service responsibilities keeps him at the center of significant political debate. The coming months will likely see intensified legislative action as congressional committees attempt to untangle the complex web of his international business dealings.