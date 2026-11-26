US envoy Jared Kushner faces backlash for calling Vladimir Putin a political grandmaster and praising his nuclear restraint. Critics argue the remarks ignore civilian casualties and Ukrainian provocations in the ongoing war.

US envoy and President Donald Trumps son-in-law Jared Kushner has sparked intense international controversy after describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a grandmaster of politics. During a recent interview with the German MD Meets Podcast, Kushner praised the Russian leader for demonstrating restraint by agreeing not to use nuclear weapons. This statement came amidst escalating tensions and continued military operations in Ukraine, drawing immediate condemnation from Western officials and political analysts.

Kushner's Praise for Putin Draws Backlash

Kushner characterized the Russian president as a historical figure who genuinely desired peace, despite ongoing reports of significant civilian casualties. He explicitly stated that Putin's decision to refrain from using nuclear arms was a big thing and a positive development. However, this admiration for the Russian leader's political maneuvering was widely criticized as being disconnected from the reality on the ground in Eastern Europe.

Also read Jared Kushner Thirsts Over ‘Grandmaster’ Putin in Bonkers Interview

Critics argue that such praise legitimizes a leader whose forces are responsible for a war death toll nearing one million people. Ukrainian commentators branded the rhetoric as shameful and disgusting, pointing out the stark contrast between words of peace and the reality of bombardment. Professor Maria Popova of McGill University accused the US envoy of sounding more like a spokesman for the Kremlin than an impartial mediator.

Allegations of Ukrainian Provocation

A central and highly contentious part of Kushners argument involved claims that Ukraine provoked the Russian military response. He alleged that a Ukrainian attack on Putin Valdai forest-and-lake palace in the Novgorod region in December 2025 derailed peace talks. According to Kushner, this specific incident pushed the Russian president back and contributed to the current deadlock in negotiations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These allegations strongly contradict the assessments of Western, including US intelligence agencies, which do not support the claim that Ukraine attacked the residence where Putin hides his family. The envoy suggested that this perceived provocation was a key factor in the current stalemate. This narrative has been rejected by many experts as an attempt to shift blame away from the initiating aggressor in the conflict.

Criticism of European Energy Policies

Kushner also directed sharp criticism toward European nations for their continued financial ties with the Russian economy. He claimed that Europe bought over 250 billion US dollars, which translates to 190 billion pounds, in Russian fossil fuels since the start of the war. He argued that this amount exceeded the financial aid given to Ukraine, suggesting that European nations were inadvertently funding the very conflict they oppose.

This assertion has been met with skepticism by economic analysts and policymakers. The implication that energy purchases are the primary driver of the conflict ignores the broader geopolitical motivations of the Russian government. Furthermore, the envoy suggested that these financial transactions undermine the unity of NATO members in Europe, creating a fragile peace based on economic dependencies rather than strategic resolve.

Deadlock in Territorial Negotiations

The US envoy acknowledged that the peace process remains deadlocked, primarily due to irreconcilable differences over territory. Kushner stated that he and his fellow envoy Steve Witkoff had spent many hours with President Putin and the Russian team. They deciphered that the Russian side insists on controlling the entire Donbas region as a non-negotiable precondition for any peace agreement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This demand remains a significant sticking point, as Ukraine refuses to cede sovereignty over its eastern territories. The envoy warned that the war has effectively become a proxy war, with Europe funding and arming Ukraine against Russia. He emphasized that the situation is incredibly dangerous and that only a small miscalculation could cause the conflict to escalate massively beyond the current boundaries.

Continued Violence and Strategic Strikes

While diplomatic discussions continue, the violence on the ground has intensified with no signs of de-escalation. A recent Russian strike on a multi-storey residential block in Kharkiv resulted in at least two fatalities and numerous injuries. Kyiv also experienced a blitz of Russian ballistic missile strikes, damaging a shopping mall and other civilian infrastructure, leaving parts of the city ablaze.

Ukraine has responded with its own major offensive actions, including a significant drone strike on Russia southern Stavropol region. This attack targeted a giant chemical factory in Nevinnomyssk, which is linked to Putin ammunition industry, and hit a major gas-fired power station. Additionally, Ukrainian forces ignited a strategic oil and gas platform linked to the Subkhankulovo pipeline operation in the Bashkortostan Republic, located 750 miles from the frontline.

The combination of high-level diplomatic rhetoric and brutal military engagement highlights the complexity of the current crisis. As negotiations remain stalled over territorial claims, the risk of miscalculation continues to grow. The international community watches closely as the envoy's controversial remarks underscore the deep divisions in how the conflict is perceived and managed by different global powers.