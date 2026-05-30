Jared Goff Seems to Throw Shade at John Morton

Goff has formed symbiotic relationship with Drew Petzing.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff , left, talks to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 29, 2026.

| Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images He came to the Motor City in 2021 with Anthony Lynn as his OC. Lynn failed to last a full season calling the plays, with head coach Dan Campbell replacing him on an interim basis and then eventually Ben Johnson..

The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 96 touchdowns and 13,642 yards, and made two trips to the Pro Bowl in Johnson left to join the rival Chicago Bears as their head coach in 2025, leading to a significant hole on the Lions’ coaching staff. Campbell decided to fill that void with longtime assistant John Morton, who had previously served as the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets in 2017.with a new OC, with Drew Petzing taking over as play-caller.

Prior to joining Campbell’s staff, Petzing spent three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator.

“He has been awesome,” the veteran quarterback told reporters at OTAs this week. “He has been great to work with. He has got a lot of his own ideas. He has also been open to listening to everything we want to do.

It’s been a fun synergy between him and I, our whole offensive staff and everything. He has done a good job. ” The Lions became too pass-friendly and one-dimensional at times with Morton in charge of the offense. Subsequently, the hope with Petzing calling the shots is that the offense will return to much more of a balanced attack.

The former Cardinals coordinator is known for being a big proponent of establishing the run, and that approach should mesh well with Goff, who has thrived in structured, “He has got a great feel for what it is like to run an offense and to run a room and how to balance volume with intentionally attacking a defense and trying to find yourself in the right plays,” Goff said of Petzing.

“It is hard, man. is a lot more to it than just drawing up plays, and I think he has got that extra part to it, as well as the play stuff and schemes that is great. The part that is outside of the X’s and O’s, I think he does a hell of a job with, and it has been a lot of fun. ”at the NFL level, you can’t just be a high-level play-caller.

You have to also be an effective communicator and be able to lead a room of grown men.

“It’s communication,” Goff said, when asked about what it takes for a new coordinator to install an offense and connect with players. “It is knowing when to balance simple easy concepts with complexities that we can all handle, and then knowing how to install, how to keep it fun and keep the energy up and how to hold guys accountable and lead and be able to be in front of a room. He’s great at it. It’s awesome.

It’s a lot of fun to be in a room with him. ”Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years. Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics. Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.

Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019.





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