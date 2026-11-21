Vanderbilt football's five-star freshman quarterback exited the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent wrist injury against Florida. On a second down play

Vanderbilt Jared Curtis throws against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Vanderbilt football's five-star freshman quarterback exited the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent wrist injury against Florida. On a second down play with nine yards to go, Curtis scrambled up the middle out of the pocket and lunged forward toward the ground. At that moment, Curtis had the ball punched out of his arm before he recovered the ball. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Curtis went to the sideline holding his left wrist and went straight to the medical tent.

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However, he came out of the tent a couple minuntes later. For the third down play, Whit Muschamp came into the game to play quarterback. Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports.

He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.