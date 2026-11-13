Jared Bush Previews Hexed and Zootopia 3 at SCAD Film Festival

Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush debuted new Hexed clips at the SCAD Film Festival and outlined plans for The Princess and the Frog special and Zootopia 3.

Jared Bush, chief creative officer of Disney Animation Studios and an Academy Award winner known for Encanto and Zootopia, debuted exclusive new clips from Hexed at the SCAD Film Festival in Savannah. The event gave attendees an early look at Hexed, the studio's first original film in years following 2023's Wish. Bush also spoke in depth about the film's artistry and story during the festival.

Hexed is an all-new magical coming-of-age story about Billie, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, a young girl who discovers she has mysterious abilities. Those powers send her on an adventure of a lifetime when she leaves her safe suburban neighborhood for Hexe, a secret realm for witches. Collider's Steve Weintraub conducted the exclusive interview with Bush that covered the studio's future plans.

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Hexed Cast and Story Details Revealed

The film's voice cast includes Rashida Jones as Alice, Billie's overly cautious mother, Jodie Foster as Queen Celeste, and Walton Goggins as Beef Roger. The lineup is part of a larger group of well-known performers voicing the film's characters.

Bush also shared stories from his career with one of the world's most influential animation studios. His reflections at the festival were part of a broader look at the creative decisions that shape Disney's films. The interview also covered his stated hopes for the studio during his time as chief creative officer.

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Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn, and Bush discussed what is next from her with Clay, scheduled for 2028 and starring Kieran Culkin. The interview also addressed Pixar's future slate and Disney Animation's stance on A.I., according to the source material.

The Princess and the Frog Special Plans

Disney is developing a special set in the world of The Princess and the Frog, and Bush said it is currently in active production. He described it as featuring new songs and the original cast, calling it pretty spectacular.

Asked whether the project is a special, a 30-minute episode, or a short, Bush said he was hesitant to give specifics. He said it will probably feel more like a special to viewers, adding that it is not a short but a full story with a lot of songs.

Bush said Disney has not announced a specific release timing for the project. He added that other projects in similar veins give the studio a way to experiment and revisit worlds that audiences want to see again.

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Zootopia 3 and Future Franchise Plans

Bush revealed that Zootopia 3 is in development, and he said he expects the story to take a lot of time to get right. He indicated that Judy and Nick will remain at the center of any movie set in the Zootopia world.

Bush said the studio is expected to introduce birds into the world of Zootopia. He suggested that this could be the first time the franchise travels outside the bounds of Zootopia City itself.

On Disney+, Bush acknowledged that many viewers feel offerings have been pulled back. He said Disney is working on content for the platform, and he discussed the possibility of a team-up film featuring multiple Disney animated characters, along with more Wreck-It Ralph material.