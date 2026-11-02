Jared Allen Returns to California From Tennessee for Daughters

NFL legend Jared Allen is relocating his family from Tennessee to California to give his daughters the childhood he enjoyed, citing rising costs and a desire for an affordable, innovative environment.

Former National Football League star Jared Allen is officially leaving his residence in Tennessee to return to his home state of California. The 44-year-old athlete confirmed that he is moving his family back to the Golden State to provide his two daughters with the upbringing he experienced during his own youth.

Jared Allen's California Relocation Plans

Allen, who is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2025, stated that he is moving back to California to give his children the same childhood he had in the state. He emphasized that his decision is driven by a desire for his daughters to experience the version of California that he remembers from his formative years.

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The former professional football player is making the move alongside his wife, Amy Allen, and their two young daughters. Allen described himself as one of the rare individuals who chooses to move back to California after living elsewhere, highlighting the specific personal motivations behind his return to the region.

Memories of Affordable Living and Outdoor Lifestyle

Allen fondly recalled growing up in the Bay Area, where he enjoyed activities such as skiing in Tahoe in the morning and fishing in Santa Cruz in the evening. He noted that his family was not affluent and lived on a ranch that cut their own hay, yet they had access to nature and a vibrant community of innovators.

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The retired athlete also expressed nostalgia for the affordability of the state in previous decades. He specifically remembered a time when filling a tank of gas cost no more than one dollar when he first received his driver's license. This memory underscores his frustration with the current economic climate in the state.

Advocating for Lower Everyday Expenses

Allen used his platform to advocate for common-sense approaches to reducing everyday costs for residents. He suggested that California should align its vehicle registration fees with the rates paid by other states across the country. He argued that lowering these regular expenses would benefit people regardless of their political affiliation.

The former defensive end expressed hope that the state can return to a more affordable environment. He wants his children to be surrounded by a culture of go-getters and doers who are reaching for the stars, believing that this environment is essential for raising the next generation.

Professional Legacy and Future Outlook

Allen was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL draft. He went on to have a successful career, including stints with the Minnesota Vikings, and is widely recognized for his impact on the field.

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His return to California marks a significant personal transition after his time in the NFL. Allen remains excited about the potential for a more sensible approach to daily life in the state, aiming to share these values with his daughters as they settle back into their native home.