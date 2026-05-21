Japanese Study Reveals Cats Prefer Silver Vine Over Catnip

A scientific study conducted in Japan has revealed that cats show a significant preference for the silver vine over catnip. The study compared the two plants and found that cats are more likely to respond positively to the silver vine, even when they can access catnip in the same environment.

Catnip is often referred to as 'weed for cats' but scientists have discovered a little-known plant that gives felines an even more intense buzz. Silver vine (scientifically known as Actinidia polygama) contains similar chemical compounds as catnip, with cats showing a significant preference for the silver vine .

In a study, it was found that both free-roaming outdoor cats and purebred indoor cats almost always chose silver vine over catnip. Silver vine, recognized as a cat-attracting plant in Japan, is not as well known in the West. Although silver vine doesn't contain as much of the active chemical compounds as catnip, cats still respond more positively to it.

In their experiment, researchers offered cats a choice between plants, with most cats preferring silver vine even when it was placed near catnip. This preference could be due to the silver vine's stronger impact on the cat's immune system, which makes it more appealing to felines. It seems that when cats encounter catnip and silver vine together, they may react differently.

In their initial study, researchers placed fresh silver vine branches near a live catnip plant and noted that 5 out of 6 cats showed interest in tapping or rubbing the silver vine, while none of them showed any inclination towards the catnip. While previous studies have documented the effects of catnip, this study looked at the combined reaction when cats experienced both substances in one setting





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Cat Catnip Silver Vine Study Japan Response Preference

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