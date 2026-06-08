Japanese Manicures Are The Perfect No-Polish Treatment For Summer

Glossy shine, no polish required.

, you’ll love the trending Japanese Manicure. Not to be confused with Japanese gel manicures, a Japanese manicure is a no-polish treatment that gives nails “an elegant pearl shine,” saysJapanese manicures get their name from the Japanese brand P.Shine, which developed a two-step buffing technique consisting of a paste and a powder, says The paste is made with diatomaceous clay, which comes from the fossilized remains of algae, Maximova and Kholodova explain.

The powder, meanwhile, contains beeswax, which helps give the nail a—but there’s nothing on the nail,” Maximova says.

“The plate has a bright, almost unnatural shine that comes entirely from the buffing and the paste. ”“The main benefits are a healthy, natural shine, a clean and polished nail, and a relatively quick treatment time,” Kholodova says, adding, “It’s a beautiful choice forHowever, it’s important to note that while both experts agree on the aesthetic benefits, they disagree on how effective the treatment is at strengthening your natural nails.

The focal point of a Japanese gel manicure is the use of premium gel polishes sourced from Japan, while Japanese manicures don’t use any polish and instead rely on the P.Shine system.is the broader term for an e-file based manicure with precise cuticle work and nail shaping—followed by either a“The Japanese manicure is a great fit for clients who want their nails to look groomed and presentable without any polish,” Maximova says. , both experts recommend waiting before booking the service.

“After wearing gel polish for an extended period, the nail plate can be more sensitive than usual,” Kholodova says. “Since Japanese manicure involves buffing the natural nail, doing it too soon may cause discomfort. ”, it’s nearly impossible to remove it completely without damaging the live nail underneath—so we always leave a very thin, invisible residual layer on the nail plate,” she says.

“The P.Shine system can’t buff through the residual layer, so the result will be uneven: part of the nail will shine, and part will stay matte. There’s no actual harm in doing it right after gel removal—it’s purely a matter of result quality.

” Kholodova recommends waiting about two to three weeks after your gel removal to book the appointment, while Maximova recommends waiting an average of two to three months to allow yourBoth experts agree a Japanese manicure should last about two weeks, but it’ll depend on lifestyle factors, like how often you wash dishes or use your hands during the day.

“After that, the shine fades naturally. How often you return is entirely up to you,” Maximova says.where she covers hair, makeup, skincare, wellness, and more. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her testing curly hair products, raving about her latest reality TV obsession (





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