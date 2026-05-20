Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's film 'All of a Sudden' wins acclaim at Cannes Film Festival

With a three-hour runtime and a contemplative atmosphere, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 'All of a Sudden' has been praised for its slow-burn storytelling and its exploration of the importance of taking time to connect with others. The film will be released in the US later this year by Neon. The Vegan Film Collective program at the festival focused on personal compassionate care for residents,

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi poses for portrait photographs for the film 'All of a Sudden' during the 79th international film festival , Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Virginie Efira, left, director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and Tao Okamoto pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'All of a Sudden' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026. Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'All of a Sudden' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026.

(AP Photo/John Locher) (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP





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Cannes Film Festival Slow-Burn Storytelling Personal Compassionate Care For Residents Giving People The Time They Deserve Exploring The Importance Of Taking Time To Con

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