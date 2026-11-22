The Japanese Church of Christ in Salt Lake City successfully retrieved a century-old time capsule from its basement, revealing documents and artifacts that illuminate the history of Japantown.

The Japanese Church of Christ in Salt Lake City has successfully retrieved a time capsule that has been sealed within its walls for more than a century, offering a tangible link to the community's early history. Pastor Andrew Fleishman and church trustee Lorraine Crouse led the effort to locate and extract the bronze container, which was originally hidden in the basement during the church's construction in the 1920s. This discovery provides new insights into the founding of Japantown, one of the last remaining historic enclaves for Japanese immigrants in downtown Salt Lake City.

Discovery and Extraction of Bronze Time Capsule

After years of speculation and historical research, Lorraine Crouse spearheaded a campaign to locate a suspected time capsule within the church building. Her suspicions led to technical scans of the basement walls, which eventually pinpointed the location of the sealed container. A small hole was carefully cut into the wall to access the capsule, which had been left behind and covered by a pew to honor the specific location where it was hidden.

Also read The Maldon Salt Scandal

The extraction process, conducted on November 10, 2025, resulted in some minor damage to the bronze container and a few artifacts inside due to the drilling required for access. Despite this, Pastor Andrew Fleishman noted that several handmade flags contained within the capsule remained undamaged. The successful recovery allows the church to display these primary sources to attendees and visitors, making history accessible to the public for the first time in decades.

Historical Documents Reveal 1919 Founding Details

Documents recovered from the capsule confirm that the Japanese Church of Christ was officially founded on October 5, 1919, with significant support from Presbyterian and Congregational churches in Salt Lake City. While the cornerstone for the current building was laid in April of 1923, the structure itself was not completed until January of 1925, marking over 102 years of continuous presence at this location.

Advertisement

The time capsule, sealed in the walls in 1924, contained a diverse array of items intended to preserve the community's identity for future generations. Contents included multiple Japanese American newspapers, a Japanese Bible, an English Bible, and the aforementioned handmade flags. These artifacts serve as primary sources that detail the spiritual and cultural life of the Japanese immigrant community during the early twentieth century.

Unique Interfaith Bond with Salt Lake Buddhist Temple

The Japanese Church of Christ shares a distinctive geographic and social relationship with the nearby Salt Lake Buddhist Temple, located just half a block east on the same street. Pastor Andrew Fleishman describes this relationship as incredibly unique, noting that the Protestant church and the Buddhist temple have strengthened their bond through their shared history of preserving Japanese heritage in downtown Salt Lake City.

Although the original Salt Lake Buddhist Temple building was eventually torn down after the organization moved across the street to its current location, the Japanese Church of Christ has remained in its original spot since the 1920s. Fleishman expressed that it has been one of his greatest joys to serve alongside the Buddhist community, describing their connection as walking alongside true family and supporting each other in maintaining their cultural legacy.

Community Impact and Future Preservation Plans

The congregation of the Japanese Church of Christ remains largely Japanese, though services are held in English on Sundays, with the Lord's Prayer spoken in both Japanese and English to accommodate diverse attendees. The church continues to maintain its historic building, with plans to renovate the stained glass window at the back of the sanctuary within the next year.

Advertisement

Recent renovations to the concrete courtyard behind the building revealed an old horseshoe buried beneath the surface, suggesting the land may have previously served as a stable before the church purchased the site. While the church currently lacks the budget to purchase the empty building on the corner that has been vacant for at least two years, Pastor Fleishman dreams of expanding the property to create a buffer against traffic on 300 West and to attract more worshippers to this last bastion of Japantown Street.