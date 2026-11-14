Japan vs. Brazil Friendly Match Broadcast Details in Singapore

Information on how to watch Japan versus Brazil on TV and live stream, noting limited availability in the UK, US, Canada, and Mexico. Brazil will also face Singapore on Tuesday, with Singapore's coach Gavin Lee viewing the match as preparation for the Asian Cup.

How to Watch Japan vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream Brazil is the world’s most universally supported national team but there has been an oddly limited broadcast schedule for the nation’s post-friendlies.

Much like in the fall, this friendly in Singapore will not be available to watch for those in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada or Mexico. Brazil will remain in Singapore to take on the local national team on Tuesday. After the tough sporting challenge offered by Japan, it should be a little easier against a nation ranked 149th in FIFA’s rankings. Singapore’s coach Gavin Lee is all too aware of the chasm in quality awaiting his charges.

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“When we play this kind of teams, we don’t expect it to be easy,” Lee admitted. “We expect ourselves to be exposed—and this is what we want. The more exposed we get in the lead-up to the Asian Cup, the better. Because then we understand ourselves a little bit more.

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”Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment.

He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.