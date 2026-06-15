Japan tidies Dallas Stadium locker room after World Cup match

Japanese soccer players showcased their tradition of cleanliness by leaving the Dallas Stadium locker room spotless after Sunday's 2-2 World Cup draw against the Netherlands.

FOX 4's Steven Dial was inside Dallas Stadium for Sunday's 2-2 Netherlands vs. Japan draw. He talked to fans who called it an incredible game.

He also saw fans of the Samurai Blue continuing their tradition of cleaning up trash. Following their 2-2 draw against the Netherlands on Sunday, Japan's soccer team left their Dallas Stadium locker room perfectly clean and organized. Japanese fans also went viral for cleaning up trash in the stadium stands, a cultural practice of"returning things the way you found them" learned in youth.

Video captured NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, currently working with FOX for World Cup coverage, helping the fans collect food wrappings and bottles. Japanese soccer fans are known for picking up trash in stadiums after their games. It seems the players are equally as tidy, leaving their Dallas Stadium locker room spotless after Sunday’s match.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: The dressing room of Japan is seen after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Photos captured the state of the team’s locker room after their 2-2 draw against the Netherlands. Chairs were stacked, trash was collected, and towels were left neatly folded in the center of the room.

The pink and orange bibs that players and coaches wore to indicate their stadium clearance were stacked by the door. ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: The dressing room of Japan is seen after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Fans of the "Samurai Blue" have gone viral on social media for their tradition of cleaning up trash after World Cup matches. Sunday’s World Cup match at Dallas Stadium was no different. Video clips shared by FOX 4 reporter Steven Dial showed fans picking up bottles and food wrappings left in the stands.

One clip also showed New York Giants QB Jameis Winston, who is working with FOX for World Cup coverage, helping out. Following a 2-2 World Cup draw against the Netherlands, Japanese soccer fans continued their viral post-match tradition by cleaning up trash at Dallas Stadium.

"Japanese sports fans at world events who clean up the stadium are behaving much the same way they did when they learned how to enjoy sports as school boys and girls," Koichi Nakano, who teaches politics and history at Sophia University, told The Associated Press. According to FOX Sports, there is a phrase in Japanese that explains it – "Tatsu tori ato wo nigosazu.

" In English, that means "return it the way you found it. " It’s a lesson most people in Japan learn in elementary school, when they are expected to clean up after themselves. The information in this story comes from FOX 4 reporter Steven Dial, Getty Images, and past news coverage.





KTVU / 🏆 465. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

Japanese fans clean Dallas Stadium after World Cup opener against NetherlandsFollowing a 2-2 World Cup draw against the Netherlands, Japanese soccer fans continued their viral post-match tradition by cleaning up trash at Dallas Stadium.

Read more »

Japan and Netherlands share points in thrilling 2-2 World Cup draw at Dallas StadiumJapan and the Netherlands played to a 2-2 draw in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F match at Dallas Stadium. Fans from both nations praised the stadium atmosphere, calling it exceptional compared to other events at AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerry World. Dutch fans expressed awe at the venue's size and air conditioning, while Japanese fans echoed the excitement. The match featured goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville for the Netherlands and a late equalizer from Daichi Kamada.

Read more »

Japanese fans bring their own trash bags, clean Dallas stadium after World Cup matchJapanese fans went viral after Japan’s 2-2 draw with the Netherlands, staying late at Dallas Stadium to bag trash and wipe seats—earning global praise for their post-match clean-up tradition.

Read more »