Japan scrambles fighter jets after Russian aircraft breach its airspace near Okinoshima. Tokyo lodges a stern diplomatic protest with Moscow, citing a grave threat to national sovereignty and regional security.

Japan ese fighter jets were scrambled on Tuesday morning after two suspected Russia n aircraft violated the country's airspace, prompting a severe diplomatic reaction from the government in Tokyo. The incident occurred shortly after 0400 AM local time when the aircraft entered Japan ese territory near Okinoshima, an island off the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that the jets issued warnings to the intruding planes, which remained in sovereign airspace for approximately three minutes each before departing.

Details of Airspace Violation and Flight Path

The unauthorized entry into Japanese airspace was described as a serious breach of national sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security. After breaching the airspace, the Russian aircraft traveled through the Tsushima Strait. They subsequently passed between Japan's Yonaguni Island and Taiwan before heading out into the Pacific Ocean. This specific flight path highlights the strategic sensitivity of the region, as it moves through a corridor frequently monitored for military activity.

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Regional Response from Seoul and Taiwan

The violation by Russian aircraft was not an isolated event in the region, as both South Korea and Taiwan reported similar incidents on the same morning. South Korea deployed fighter jets and conducted tactical maneuvers after detecting Russian military aircraft entering its air defense identification zone over the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified that while aircraft entered the identification zone, they did not violate South Korean sovereign airspace, as identification zones are distinct from national borders.

Taiwan also reported the detection of two Russian military aircraft near its territory early on Tuesday. The Taiwanese military stated that it monitored the situation and responded accordingly, though it did not confirm an airspace violation. These coordinated reports from neighboring countries underscore the heightened military posture in East Asia and the interconnected nature of air surveillance networks in the region.

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Diplomatic Tensions and Economic Retaliation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were scheduled to attend an Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, China, later that week. Tokyo had reportedly requested a meeting between the two leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit to address these tensions. The Kremlin indicated on Monday that it had not ruled out talks, despite the deteriorating relationship between the two nations.

Relations between Tokyo and Moscow have worsened significantly in recent weeks due to multiple diplomatic and economic disputes. Russia arrested a Japanese journalist on spying allegations and seized assets belonging to the Japanese tobacco company Japan Tobacco. Tokyo demanded the immediate release of these assets, viewing them as retaliation for international sanctions. These actions exacerbate the decades-old territorial dispute over islands known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, which were seized by the Soviet Union in 1945.

Official Condemnation and Historical Context

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara explicitly condemned the airspace breach, calling it a grave infringement that is completely unacceptable. He stated that Tokyo had lodged a very stern protest with Russia through diplomatic channels and strongly demanded measures to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. This current incident marks the latest in a series of tensions, with Tokyo last lodging a major protest in 2024 after a Russian patrol aircraft entered Japanese airspace three times. The consistent pattern of violations continues to strain diplomatic efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.