Japan's tech business SoftBank rolls out OpenAI 'patches' against cyberattacks

Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. is launching a service using OpenAI technology to protect against the looming threat of cyberattacks.

8 people died in B-52 bomber crash at US Air Force base in Southern California, officials sayCalifornia Gov.

Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wifeWorld Cup official says twitch caused gesture resembling supremacist sign; FIFA says no breachFox to buy streaming pioneer Roku in a $22 billion dealViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeHow parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt'Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidIrán y EEUU alcanzan acuerdo para acabar la guerra y abrir Estrecho de Ormuz, pero quedan desafíos

Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wifeWorld Cup official says twitch caused gesture resembling supremacist sign; FIFA says no breachFox to buy streaming pioneer Roku in a $22 billion dealViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeHow parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt'Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidIrán y EEUU alcanzan acuerdo para acabar la guerra y abrir Estrecho de Ormuz, pero quedan desafíos





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Masayoshi Son Artificial Intelligence Sam Altman Cybercrime Crime Japan General News International Asia Pacific Technology Yuri Kageyama Business Softbank Corp. Mark Chen Information Technology World News Softbank Group Corp. World News

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