Japan's Takaichi calls for joint G7 initiative on critical minerals stockpiles

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomes the memorandum of understanding between US and Iran, describing it as significant step towards reducing regional tensions.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomes the memorandum of understanding between US and Iran, describing it as significant step towards reducing regional tensions. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 15 2026.

/ Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi proposed a "joint stockpiling cooperation initiative" among G7 nations to strengthen reserves of critical minerals and urged the group's leaders to ensure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz during a working dinner at the G7 summit in France, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. The discussion, held on Monday evening in the lakeside city of Evian, focused on major international challenges, including the situations in the Middle East, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific, as well as strengthening supply chain resilience, said the statement issued by her office.

Takaichi welcomed the recently announced memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, describing it as a significant step towards reducing regional tensions. She praised Washington's diplomatic efforts and said it is essential to implement the agreement fully, ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and reach a final arrangement preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump scores major Senate win as $70bn immigration bill passesTrump scores major Senate win as $70bn immigration bill passesThe Japanese leader also called for the swift transit of vessels stranded in the Gulf and said the safety and well-being of their crews should be treated as a top priority. Highlighting lessons from the recent Hormuz crisis, Takaichi proposed a "joint stockpiling cooperation initiative" among G7 nations to strengthen reserves of critical minerals and improve supply chain resilience.

She stressed the need to diversify supply sources through cooperation with like-minded partners and support resource-rich countries through international financial institutions. Takaichi also reaffirmed Japan's commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea, expressing concern over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes, military buildup, and alleged cryptocurrency theft. The annual G7 summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, has brought together leaders from the world's major advanced economies to address global security and economic and geopolitical challenges.

Trump scores major Senate win as $70bn immigration bill passesTrump scores major Senate win as $70bn immigration bill passesPolice mistakenly shoot and kill an Australian child in PakistanPakistan says US-Iran Peace pact reached, Lebanon front included in ceasefire





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