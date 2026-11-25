The entity will pursue initiatives in stablecoin-based payments, financial and real-world asset tokenization, and onchain asset management.

Japan's SBI Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , and the Solana Foundation announced that they have completed agreements to establish a new joint venture called SBI Solana Global.

Japan’s SBI Holdings, SMFG, and the Solana Foundation announced a new joint venture called SBI Solana Global. The entity is set to pursue initiatives in stablecoin-based payments, financial and real-world asset tokenization, and onchain asset management.

Also read Japan’s SBI, SMFG Launch Solana Venture for Tokenization

"SBI Solana Global aims to create an onchain digital economy originating in Japan and expand its business across Asia and global markets," the announcement stated. The venture will combine the SBI and SMBC groups’ financial expertise and networks with Solana’s blockchain infrastructure and global ecosystem, while the Solana Foundation will collaborate with the company to support its expansion. The Solana Foundation said SBI and SMFG have more than $2.3 trillion in combined assets and over 80 million customers.

It also aims to bring different kinds of financial assets, such as bonds, investment funds, and loan receivables onchain, as well as digitizing commodities and other real-world assets in a way that would enhance authenticity and traceability. Lastly, the companies said they want to build onchain asset management services encompassing stablecoins and tokenized assets.

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" will first establish practical use cases and a solid business foundation in Japan, and then extend the resulting expertise across Asia while connecting with global onchain markets," the announcement said. " aim to build next-generation financial infrastructure connecting Japan with the world and to expand financial innovation originating in Japan across Asia and global markets.

" Similarly, in neighboring South Korea, the Solana Foundation has partnered with major financial and payments institutions — including Hanwha Asset Management, Shinhan Card and Shinhan Asset Management, and Toss Bank — to advance initiatives in stablecoin payments, cross-border remittances, and asset tokenization.