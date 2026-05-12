Japan's leading potato chip maker, Calbee, has been forced to swap its signature orange-and-yellow packets with black and white ones because of supply instability for certain raw materials named naphtha, which compromised its procurement of printing ink. This change results from the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly due to the Iran war.

A top crisp maker is forced to sell its products in black and white bags as shortages in ink lead to the Iran war. Japan's leading potato chip maker, Calbee , has responded to supply instability due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East by restricting the use of ink for its packaging.

The goods affected include several potato chip products, as well as a breakfast cereal and Kappa Ebisen, a shrimp snack. Calbee mentioned that global supply fluctuations in naphtha, an oil byproduct used in industries such as printing, have contributed to the shortage. Another Japanese food company, Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, is also considering similar options due to supply problems arising from the Middle East conflict.

Following the war, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil normally passes, has resulted in higher oil prices and potential supply chain disruptions. As a result, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has stated that Tokyo will have enough naphtha-derived chemical products to last well beyond the end of the year. Recent reports show that Britain's supermarkets could face shortages of chicken and pork due to the Iran war.

Governments worldwide are planning for potential CO2 supply shortages, which could lead to less variety of cold-freezer items in the coming summer months. The CO2 shortage might impact carbonated drinks, fruits, vegetables, and meat preservation. The limited availability of CO2 can affect its usage in cosmetics, electronic drying processes, respiratory care, and the carbon capture process





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Calbee Potato Chips Ink Shortgages Iran War Tensions In The Middle East

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