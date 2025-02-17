Japan's Economy Surpasses Expectations With 0.7% Q4 Growth

Preliminary data shows Japan's economy grew 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, exceeding forecasts and signaling a strong performance.

Japan's economy expanded by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing the 0.3% growth anticipated by economists surveyed by Reuters. This growth rate outstripped the 0.3% expansion observed in the preceding quarter. Preliminary government data released on Monday revealed that Japan's economic expansion exceeded analyst projections for both quarter-on-quarter and annualized growth.On a yearly basis, Japan's GDP increased by 1.

2% in the fourth quarter, marking a notable acceleration from the 0.6% rise recorded in the third quarter. This positive economic performance coincides with the Bank of Japan's recent decision to raise interest rates to 0.5%, the highest level since October 2008. This move provides the central bank with greater flexibility to continue its monetary tightening policy.Furthermore, data released on Monday highlighted robust household spending in December, which surged 2.7% year-on-year in real terms, significantly exceeding economists' expectations from Reuters surveys. This marked the first increase in household spending since July 2024, reinforcing the case for continued monetary tightening measures. This boost in consumer spending, coupled with the exceeding GDP growth, suggests a strengthening Japanese economy





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JAPAN ECONOMY GDP GROWTH BANK OF JAPAN MONETARY TIGHTENING HOUSEHOLD SPENDING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Box Office Upsets: 'One of Them Days' Surpasses Expectations, 'Wolf Man' DisappointsThe 2025 box office experiences a surprising weekend with 'Mufasa: The Lion King' reigning supreme, while 'One of Them Days' and 'Wolf Man' underperform. 'One of Them Days' receives critical acclaim, propelling it to second place, while 'Wolf Man' struggles to connect with audiences. The article analyzes the reasons behind these box office shifts, highlighting the importance of critical reception and audience response.

Read more »

Nicole Kidman's Babygirl Surpasses Expectations at the Box OfficeNicole Kidman's erotic thriller *Babygirl* continues to impress at the box office, despite facing strong competition from major releases. The film has grossed $30 million globally, with strong domestic performance.

Read more »

Netflix Surpasses Subscriber Expectations, Driven by Live ProgrammingNetflix added almost 19 million subscribers during the holiday quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations and marking its most successful year yet. Live programming, including sports events, is credited with boosting subscriber growth and engagement.

Read more »

Moana 2 Surpasses Expectations at the Box OfficeMoana 2 has proven to be a box office triumph, exceeding the original film's success. The animated sequel has raked in over $1 billion globally, solidifying its position as one of the year's top-performing movies. With a live-action adaptation on the horizon, the Moana franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

Read more »

Meta Platforms Surpasses Expectations, Wall Street Reacts with OptimismMeta Platforms Inc. exceeded market expectations for both fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, with sales surging 21% year-over-year. CEO Mark Zuckerberg praised the current US administration's support for American technology. Analysts across Wall Street responded positively to the results, offering buy and overweight ratings with price targets generally exceeding Wednesday's closing price.

Read more »

Dog Man Surpasses Expectations, Horror Film Companion Earns Positive ReviewsThis weekend at the box office saw unexpected success for Universal's animated film 'Dog Man,' which earned over three times the amount of the horror film 'Companion.' 'Dog Man' debuted to $36 million, marking the second-biggest January opening for an animated film. Meanwhile, 'Companion,' despite positive reviews and a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earned an estimated $9.5 million. This trend reflects the ongoing bankability of animated films and the changing landscape of the horror genre.

Read more »