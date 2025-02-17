Japan's Economy Surges in Fourth Quarter, Exceeding Expectations

Japan's economy grew by 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, exceeding economists' forecasts and marking a significant acceleration from the previous quarter. Exports played a key role in driving this growth, while domestic demand remained subdued. Despite the strong performance, full-year GDP growth slowed to 0.1%.

Japan's economy defied expectations in the final quarter of 2023, expanding at a faster pace than anticipated. Preliminary government data released on Monday revealed that GDP grew by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, surpassing the 0.3% increase projected by economists polled by Reuters. This marked a significant acceleration from the 0.3% growth observed in the preceding quarter. The robust export performance played a pivotal role in driving this economic expansion.

Compared to the previous quarter, exports witnessed a substantial surge, contributing significantly to the overall GDP growth. However, domestic demand exerted a drag on growth, contracting marginally. Despite this mixed performance, Japan's economy still managed to achieve a year-on-year growth rate of 1.2% in the fourth quarter, outpacing the 0.6% rise recorded in the third quarter. While the fourth-quarter growth exceeded expectations, the full-year GDP growth rate slowed to a modest 0.1%, a sharp decline from the 1.5% growth observed in 2023. This data release comes amidst the backdrop of the Bank of Japan's recent decision to raise interest rates to 0.5%, their highest level since October 2008. This move provides the central bank with greater flexibility to continue tightening monetary policy. Furthermore, Japan's household spending in December provided additional support for the case for monetary tightening, rising 2.7% year-on-year in real terms. This surge significantly exceeded economists' expectations and marked its first increase since July 2024.





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GDP Japan Economy Exports Monetary Policy Interest Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan's economy expands 0.7% in fourth quarter, beating expectationsOn a year on year basis, Japan’s economy grew 1.2% in the fourth quarter, compared with the 0.6% rise in the third quarter.

Read more »

Japan's Economy Surprises with Growth in Fourth QuarterJapan's GDP grew 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, exceeding economists' expectations of 0.3%. The growth was driven by a surge in exports, while domestic demand remained subdued. Although full-year GDP growth slowed to 0.1%, the fourth-quarter performance suggests resilience in the Japanese economy. This positive data comes alongside a recent increase in interest rates by the Bank of Japan and a rise in household spending, indicating a potential continued path of monetary tightening.

Read more »

US Inflation Surges in January, Raising Concerns for Economy and Fed PolicyUS inflation unexpectedly jumped in January, prompting concerns about the economy and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The consumer price index rose 3% from a year ago, exceeding expectations and signaling continued inflationary pressures. This development could influence the Fed's decision to raise interest rates further, potentially impacting borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.

Read more »

UK Economy Surges in Q4 2023, Beating ExpectationsThe U.K. economy unexpectedly grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, defying predictions of stagnation. This positive growth follows a period of subdued performance and raises hopes for a stronger economic outlook. However, economists remain cautious about long-term prospects, citing challenges such as higher taxes, lingering interest rate effects, and potential trade tensions with the U.S.

Read more »

EUR/GBP Softens as UK Economy Surges, Investors Await Eurozone GDPThe EUR/GBP exchange rate dips near 0.8325 on Friday morning as the UK economy unexpectedly grows by 0.1% in Q4. While the Eurozone anticipates a 0.9% YoY growth in Q4 GDP, investors eagerly await the preliminary report later in the day. The BoE's cautious stance on interest rate cuts due to persistent inflation also influences the Pound Sterling.

Read more »

German Economy Contracts in Fourth Quarter of 2024Germany's economy contracted in the final quarter of 2024, marking a disappointing end to the year. Despite modest increases in household and government spending, exports declined sharply, leading to a 0.2% quarter-on-quarter contraction in GDP. This outcome falls short of analysts' expectations and signals a continued period of economic stagnation.

Read more »