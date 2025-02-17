Japan's Economy Minister Sees Modest Recovery, Warns of Risks

Japanese Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa predicts continued modest economic growth but warns of global headwinds and rising inflation. The government pledges to address price pressures and support the recovery.

Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa expressed optimism on Monday, anticipating that the Japanese economy will continue on a path of modest recovery. Akazawa emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant about potential downside risks originating from the global economy, particularly from China and the impact of US policies.

He also highlighted the need to monitor the rising prices of food and other essential commodities, as these could potentially dampen consumer sentiment and hinder consumption growth. To mitigate the effects of rising prices, the government has pledged to implement comprehensive measures. Akazawa's remarks come as the USD/JPY exchange rate dipped 0.36% on the day, trading at 151.77 at the time of the press release.Understanding the Japanese Yen's Drivers: The Japanese Yen (JPY) is a prominent player in the global currency market. Its value is intricately linked to the performance of the Japanese economy, but key factors influencing its movement include the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy, the yield differential between Japanese and US bonds, and overall risk appetite among traders. The BoJ plays a crucial role in shaping the Yen's value through its monetary policy decisions. While it has occasionally intervened directly in currency markets, typically to weaken the Yen, such interventions are infrequent due to political considerations regarding its major trading partners.The BoJ's prolonged ultra-loose monetary policy, implemented between 2013 and 2024, resulted in the Yen depreciating against its major counterparts due to a widening policy divergence from other major central banks. The recent gradual unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has provided some support to the Yen. Additionally, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields significantly impacts the Yen. The BoJ's commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy for an extended period led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve. This contributed to a widening spread between 10-year US and Japanese bond yields, favoring the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. However, the BoJ's decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this yield differential.Finally, broader risk sentiment plays a role in influencing the Yen. The Japanese Yen is often viewed as a safe-haven asset, particularly during times of market uncertainty. Investors tend to flock to the Yen as a perceived secure and stable investment option when global markets are volatile. Turbulent economic conditions are likely to strengthen the Yen's value against other currencies considered riskier investments.





