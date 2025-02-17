Japan's Economy Grows at Faster-Than-Expected Pace

Japan's economy showed strong growth in the final quarter of 2024, fueled by exports and moderate consumer spending. This marks the third consecutive quarter of expansion and the fourth year of economic growth. While deflationary pressures persist, recent wage growth and stable inflation provide a positive outlook for the future.

Japan 's economy expanded at a faster-than-anticipated annual rate of 2.8% during the October-December quarter, driven by robust exports and moderate consumer spending. This growth marked the third consecutive quarter of expansion, with the economy expanding 0.7% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. For the entire year of 2024, Japan 's economy grew by 0.1% in seasonally adjusted real GDP. This expansion is the fourth consecutive year of growth for the world's fourth-largest economy.

Private consumption, a significant component of Japan's economy, increased at an annual rate of 0.5% during the final quarter of 2024. While this growth rate moderated, it remained resilient. Exports surged by 4.3%, and capital investment rose by 0.5%.Despite these positive indicators, Japan continues to grapple with deflationary pressures. However, recent wage growth has helped to mitigate these trends. Inflation currently hovers around the Bank of Japan's target of 2%. Although higher prices are impacting consumer spending, which constitutes more than half of the economy, the central bank may consider raising interest rates further to combat deflation. The Bank of Japan recently increased its key interest rate to approximately 0.5% from 0.25% last month, citing the stable inflation rate. The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for March. Analysts predict that continued economic growth could prompt the Bank of Japan to implement further interest rate hikes. Conversely, the slowdown in private consumption growth may be addressed by anticipated wage increases.





Japan Economy Growth Exports Inflation Deflation Bank Of Japan Interest Rates

