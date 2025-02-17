Japan's Economy Grew Faster Than Expected in Q4, Fueled by Exports

Japan's economy surprised analysts with stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in exports. Full-year growth, however, slowed significantly. The Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates adds another layer to the economic narrative.

Japan's economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in exports, according to preliminary government data released on Monday. The data showed that GDP grew 0.7% quarter on quarter, surpassing the 0.3% increase anticipated by economists surveyed by Reuters. This compares to a 0.3% expansion in the previous quarter.Full-year GDP growth, however, slowed to 0.1%, a significant decline from the 1.5% growth recorded in 2023.

Despite the robust fourth-quarter performance, the full-year figure reflects the broader economic challenges faced by Japan. The deceleration in growth is attributed to a number of factors, including weak domestic demand, which contracted marginally during the quarter.The positive performance in exports, however, provided a crucial buffer for the economy. Year-on-year GDP growth in the fourth quarter reached 1.2%, up from the 0.6% increase observed in the third quarter. This stronger-than-anticipated performance comes amid the Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates to 0.5%, their highest level since October 2008. This move provides the central bank with more room to continue its monetary tightening policies.Adding to the positive economic indicators, Japan's household spending in December rose 2.7% year-on-year in real terms, defying expectations from economists surveyed by Reuters. This marked the first increase in household spending since July 2024 and further strengthens the case for continued monetary tightening.





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JAPAN ECONOMY GDP GROWTH EXPORTS MONETARY POLICY HOUSEHOLD SPENDING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japan’s Akazawa: Weak Japanese Yen impacts on real economyJapan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Friday that the authorities will respond appropriately to US reciprocal tariffs.

Read more »

Japan's Economy Surpasses Expectations With 0.7% Q4 GrowthPreliminary data shows Japan's economy grew 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, exceeding forecasts and signaling a strong performance.

Read more »

Japan's economy expands 0.7% in fourth quarter, beating expectationsOn a year on year basis, Japan’s economy grew 1.2% in the fourth quarter, compared with the 0.6% rise in the third quarter.

Read more »

Japan's Economy Surprises with Growth in Fourth QuarterJapan's GDP grew 0.7% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, exceeding economists' expectations of 0.3%. The growth was driven by a surge in exports, while domestic demand remained subdued. Although full-year GDP growth slowed to 0.1%, the fourth-quarter performance suggests resilience in the Japanese economy. This positive data comes alongside a recent increase in interest rates by the Bank of Japan and a rise in household spending, indicating a potential continued path of monetary tightening.

Read more »

Japan's Economy Surges in Fourth Quarter, Exceeding ExpectationsJapan's economy grew by 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023, exceeding economists' forecasts and marking a significant acceleration from the previous quarter. Exports played a key role in driving this growth, while domestic demand remained subdued. Despite the strong performance, full-year GDP growth slowed to 0.1%.

Read more »

Japan’s Akazawa: Will closely monitor the impact of rate hike on economyJapan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday that he ”will closely monitor the impact of the rate hike on the economy.” Separately, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced that it would provide JPY200 billion through the outright purchase of commercial paper.

Read more »