Japan’s crypto cybersecurity group JPCrypto-ISAC has partnered with Security Alliance to strengthen its response to cyberattacks.

The partnership comes weeks after a third-party data breach exposed hundreds of thousands of customer email addresses belonging to two Japanese crypto exchanges. Japan’s crypto industry cybersecurity group has signed an agreement with US nonprofit Security Alliance to improve the detection of cyberattacks and respond to incidents more effectively.

According to a statement released Friday, the memorandum will see JPCrypto-ISAC receive help from SEAL to develop an incident response support framework and give them access to SEAL’s incident response and support capabilities. Both organizations will also share cyber threat intelligence. In the Web3 and digital asset sector, addressing cyber threats that transcend national borders has become essential, said JPCrypto-ISAC representative director Naoji Noda.

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“We are delighted to establish this partnership with SEAL through this MOU. ” JPCrypto-ISAC had 16 full members at launch in 2025, including SBI VC Trade, bitbank, GMO Coin and Rakuten Wallet. The organization helps Japanese crypto companies share and analyze cyber threat intelligence.that a breach at their email provider, Arara, exposed hundreds of thousands of customer email addresses.