Japan Plans to Use BOJ ETF Sale Profits for Economic Security

Finance Minister Katayama says about ¥1 trillion in extra yearly BOJ ETF sale profits will fund economic security, with BOJ independence intact.

Finance Minister Katayama said the Japanese government intends to use roughly ¥1 trillion in additional annual profits from the Bank of Japan's sales of exchange-traded funds to finance a new special account for economic security and growth investment. She made the remarks at a post-cabinet press conference, where she also insisted that the BOJ's monetary policy independence remains untouched. The plan echoes Prime Minister Takaichi's statement at a November 6 growth strategy council meeting.

The Bank of Japan decided at its late-October policy meeting to accelerate ETF sales. The central bank's own materials estimate the additional profits at about ¥1 trillion a year. Katayama said the exact amount will be calculated at year-end as part of the budget process, and she declined to give a precise figure.

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How the ETF Profit Mechanism Would Work

The government plans to issue bridge bonds through a new special account for economic security, with the ETF sale profits designated as the redemption source. In practical terms, the windfall would be set aside for a specific purpose rather than flowing into the general budget. The detailed design will be settled in the year-end budget process.

Katayama described the additional ETF profits as a fruit of Japan's growth and argued that they should be reinvested in economic security and growth. The Finance Ministry's stated aim is to secure a non-tax revenue source for priority investment without expanding the primary deficit.

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The BOJ's ETF holdings are a legacy of a decade of unconventional easing and its massive stock market intervention. Selling them generates accounting profits that flow to the government. The central bank's October decision to speed up sales turned that flow into a visible annual stream of roughly ¥1 trillion.

Stakeholder Positions and the Central Bank Debate

Katayama stressed that under the Bank of Japan Act, decisions on ETF handling and monetary operations belong solely to the central bank. She denied that the government's revenue expectations would sway the BOJ's policy judgments.

Critics argue that pre-committing ETF profits as a redemption source could distort BOJ policy decisions. The concern is whether the BOJ would hesitate to slow or halt sales during a market downturn, or feel pressure to keep remittances high when rate hikes reduce its net income.

The funding base is also uncertain if markets fall or interest rates rise, according to the concerns raised. Central bank remittances to treasuries are common globally, but explicitly earmarking them for a specific spending program is unusual and could invite scrutiny from markets and the BOJ's own policy board. Objections have also been raised in the Diet and the press, where four LDP members walked out of the Lower House vote on a related tax bill.

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Consumption Tax Bill and Retail Bond Revamp

The consumption tax and support payment bill passed the Lower House on November 6 after more than 30 hours of debate, and it now faces Upper House scrutiny. The vote was marked by the walkout of four ruling-party lawmakers who raised funding concerns.

Separately, the Finance Ministry's debt management study group proposed redesigning retail government bonds. The proposals include compound-interest products, longer maturities, lower purchase units, and a review of the variable-rate 10-year note. The ministry aims to finalize the plan by year-end and has submitted tax-related requests with the Financial Services Agency, while leaving the political decision to LDP discussions.