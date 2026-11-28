Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu met with UN and Palestinian officials in Tokyo on November 27 to coordinate Gaza's early recovery through the CEAPAD framework.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held a diplomatic meeting in Tokyo on November 27 with high-ranking international and Palestinian officials focused on the immediate post-conflict recovery of Gaza. This engagement served as a formal signal of Japan's intent to play a central coordinating role in the region's long-term reconstruction efforts rather than serving solely as a financial donor.

Key Officials Met on November 27 in Tokyo

During a 15-minute courtesy call on November 27, Foreign Minister Motegi received a delegation comprising Nickolay Mladenov, the High Representative for Gaza of the Board of Peace, and Dr. Ali Shaath, Chairman of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. The meeting took place within the broader context of a symposium titled From Tokyo to the World: Achieving Peace, Early Recovery and Reconstruction of Gaza, which was co-hosted by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

Also read In Gaza, We Have No Feasts to Give Thanks For

CEAPAD Framework Drives Regional Coordination

The core mechanism for Japan's diplomatic strategy relies heavily on the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development, known by its acronym CEAPAD. Foreign Minister Motegi utilized the meeting to outline Japan's support for Palestinian state-building and to highlight CEAPAD as a primary vehicle through which East Asian nations can coordinate their developmental support for Palestine. This framework allows Japan to position itself as a hub for regional cooperation and policy alignment among neighboring Asian powers.

Stakeholders Emphasize Comprehensive Plan Implementation

Nickolay Mladenov, speaking on behalf of the symposium participants, detailed ongoing efforts to implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza's recovery. He specifically highlighted the critical need for the early entry into Gaza of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the International Stabilization Force. Dr. Ali Shaath, Mr. Ramiz Alakbarov, the United Nations Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, and Dr. Horiba Akiko, Director of the Center for Mediation Support at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, also delivered remarks underscoring the importance of these operational steps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diplomatic Visibility Over Financial Commitments

The symposium served as a platform for participants to express strong expectations for Japan's continued and expanded role in the reconstruction process. However, the event did not result in any announced financial pledges or specific corporate contracts. The diplomatic endorsement from the UN and Palestinian officials represents a political consensus on Japan's relevance rather than a commitment of resources, leaving the actual scale of Japanese participation in reconstruction contracts and humanitarian funding undefined at this stage.

Next Steps for Security and Stabilization Forces

While the immediate focus was on diplomatic alignment and the theoretical framework of recovery, the participants indicated that planning is actively moving toward implementation phases. The emphasis on the early deployment of stabilization forces suggests that operational details are being finalized behind the scenes. The lack of public details regarding timelines, funding sources, and specific security coordination with local authorities remains a notable gap in the current public record of these negotiations.