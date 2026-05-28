Jannik Sinner stunned at 2026 French Open in all-time collapse

Jannik Sinner is stunningly out of the 2026 French Open in the second around after one of the all-time collapses in sports.

Jannik Sinner is stunningly out of the 2026 French Open in the second around after one of the all-time collapses in sports. The top seed and No. 1 ranked player in the world was up 6-3, 6-2, 5-1 against Juan Manuel Cerundolo — one game away from victory — before losing 18 straight points and ultimately dropping the final three sets 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 while dealing with cramping issues in the 90-degree weather in Paris.

Sinner, 24, was the heavy favorite to win his first French Open as Carlos Alcaraz is out with a wrist injury. The French Open is the only grand slam Sinner hasn’t won; the Italian lost to Alcaraz in a fifth-set tiebreak during last year’s epic final. Getty Images Jannik Sinner tries to cool down with a bag of ice during his French Open match against Juan Manuel Cerundolo on May 28, 2026.

Cerundolo, 24, is ranked No. 56 in the world and is unseeded in this tournament. This marks the earliest Sinner has been ousted at a grand slam tournament since he lost in the second round at Rolland Garros in 2023.





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