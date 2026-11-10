Jann Arden, Cassandra Naud, Hunter Cardinal Lead ‘Expiry Date’ Dark Dramedy (Exclusive)

Canadian indigenous director Rylan Oleksyn’s first feature centers on two young people with terminal cancer finding friendship and comic relief as they grapple with possible death.

Naud plays Jessica and Cardinal is Milton, two young people living with terminal cancer. While initially clashing, they eventually find friendship and comic relief as they deal with family tensions and differing attitudes to treatment and possibly dying young.

Arden, who along with Naud identifies as a queer artist, plays Jessica’s mother.

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The film, indigenous director Oleksyn’s first feature that expands on an earlier short film of the same name, draws on the filmmaker’s experience in losing family members to a deadly disease.

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“Cancer has ripped holes in my family multiple times,” Oleksyn said in a statement. “With this film, I wanted to explore what these brave people can teach everyone who is lucky enough to stay healthy. I hope people will laugh, I hope people will cry, and I hope people will take it as a reminder of how quickly everything can go away, so go live. ”is shooting in Tisdale, Saskatchewan and is produced by Ryan Feaney and Kurtis Burke.

Steven Gary Banks is executive producing.is pretty kick ass. The entire town of Tisdale, Saskatchewan is behind Rylan and his crew. Great script, great actors, all coming together to make something wonderful,” Arden, a veteran of 16 studio albums and concert touring, said in a statement. Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival