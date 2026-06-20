Janie Sell, Tony-Winning Star of ‘Over Here!,’ Dies at 86

She performed with two of The Andrews Sisters in that, with the Smothers Brothers in ‘I Love My Wife’ and in several other Broadway musicals.

Sell died June 9 after a brief illness at Englewood Hospital in Englewood, New Jersey, friend and actor James Dybas, Sell portrayed Mitzi, a Marlene Dietrich-like German spy with a radio transmitter in her lipstick, alongside big band legends Patty and Maxene Andrews .

Sell “is quite a knockout in her own right, and she blends very well with The Andrews Sisters, both physically and vocally,” Clive BarnesJane Ann Sell was born in Detroit on Oct. 1, 1939. She performed on stages downtown as a child and in several USO shows organized by her mother, Sally, then moved to New York in her early 20s and made ends meet doing commercials before finding work on the stage.

In the ’90s, Sell attended Hunter College and eventually worked as a personal assistant to Peter Georgescu, chairman of Young & Rubicam Worldwide. However, she was back to Broadway in 1995 to serve as a standby and substitute for Carol Burnett in Survivors include her son, Jason.

Her two husbands, businessman Earl Fries and longtime NBC News journalist Pat Trese (he wrote the 2001 PBS documentary series‘The Bear’ Returns for Final Season, Harlan Coben’s ‘I Will Find You’ Premieres and This Week’s Best EventsThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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