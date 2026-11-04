Janette MacAusland Pleads Not Guilty to Murder of Two Children in Wellesley Home During Divorce Battle

Janette MacAusland appeared in Norfolk Superior Court, sobbing as she pleaded not guilty to the murder of her two children during a bitter divorce.

Janette MacAusland appeared before a judge in the Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon, sobbing throughout the proceedings as she entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. The 49-year-old acupuncturist kept her head down and eyes closed while handcuffed, visibly distraught during the arraignment for the deaths of her two young children. The charges stem from the April killings of seven-year-old Kai MacAusland and six-year-old Ella MacAusland at the family residence in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

The Norfolk Superior Court judge ordered MacAusland to remain in custody without bail immediately following the hearing. Her legal team did not contest this decision during the court session, acknowledging the severity of the allegations. The judge also granted a defense motion to temporarily seal the prosecution's statement of the case, ruling that the document required protection from potential jury prejudice at this early stage of the legal process.

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Official autopsy reports released earlier this month have confirmed that the siblings died from strangulation combined with the toxicological effects of multiple substances. Medical examiners identified zolpidem, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and lorazepam in the systems of both children at the time of their deaths. These medical findings strongly support the prosecution timeline that the children were subdued before being killed during the incident on April 24.

Defense attorney Joseph Krowski Jr. attributed MacAusland's actions to a severe mental health crisis, describing his client as deeply broken following the traumatic legal proceedings. He highlighted her history as a healer and nurturer to question how someone with such a background could face such serious accusations. Krowski stated that while no specific defense strategy has been finalized, all options including a potential insanity plea remain under active consideration by the legal team.

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The murders occurred amidst a contentious and bitter divorce proceeding between MacAusland and her estranged husband, Samuel MacAusland. Legal documents reveal that Samuel filed for divorce in October 2025, leading to a fierce dispute over child custody and control of the three-bedroom family home in Wellesley. The couple had scheduled a May 5 hearing to appoint a court guardian for the children, a date that passed after the tragedy occurred on April 24.

Police in Vermont arrested MacAusland on April 24 after she fled to her aunt's home, where she appeared with a visible neck injury and admitted to killing Kai and Ella. She confessed to her aunt that she had planned for herself and the children to go to God together. Investigators later learned that MacAusland drove to the Quechee Gorge Bridge, intending to jump to her death, but was unable to carry out that final act before being apprehended.

Krowski indicated that he intends to review approximately 2,000 pages of evidence recently disclosed by prosecutors before potentially requesting bail again. He noted that the prosecution's statement was designed to elicit a visceral response from potential jurors, arguing that it contained details that should not be publicly available at this juncture. The defense argues that the current legal environment has been prejudiced against MacAusland from the outset.

MacAusland faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if she is convicted on both first-degree murder charges. Her next court appearance is scheduled for December 16, although her legal team has formally requested that she be excused from attending future proceedings due to her mental state. The case has drawn significant attention regarding women's mental health care and the complexities of high-conflict divorces.