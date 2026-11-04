Janette MacAusland Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Children Kai and Ella in Wellesley Home

Janette MacAusland appeared in Norfolk Superior Court, pleading not guilty to the first-degree murder of her two children during a bitter divorce battle.

Janette MacAusland, a 49-year-old acupuncturist from Wellesley, Massachusetts, appeared before the Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. The defendant sobbed throughout the arraignment proceedings, keeping her head down and eyes shut while handcuffed, as reported by the Boston Globe. She faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted for the April deaths of her seven-year-old son, Kai, and six-year-old daughter, Ella.

Medical examiners determined that the siblings died from strangulation combined with the effects of multiple substances found in their systems. The toxicology report identified zolpidem, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and lorazepam as contributing factors to their deaths. These findings were central to the indictment issued last month, which formalized the charges against MacAusland following the discovery of the bodies in their $1.5 million home.

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Defense attorney Joseph Krowski Jr. argued that his client has a long history of mental health struggles requiring treatment, describing her state in court as broken. He stated that all legal options remain on the table, including the potential for an insanity defense, citing broader discussions surrounding women's mental health care similar to those in the Lindsay Clancy case. Krowski emphasized that MacAusland spent her life as a healer and nurturer, questioning how such a tragedy occurred despite her professional background.

The killings took place amidst a bitter divorce between Janette MacAusland and Samuel MacAusland, who filed for separation in October 2025. The couple was feuding over custody arrangements and control of their three-bedroom family residence. Court documents indicate they had agreed to appoint a guardian to represent the children at a hearing scheduled for May 5, but the parents' conflict escalated before that date could arrive. Prior to the marital breakdown, MacAusland had publicly praised Samuel on social media as a devoted husband and father.

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MacAusland fled the scene after the incident, traveling to her aunt's home in Vermont where she was arrested on April 24. Police reports state she arrived visibly distraught with a neck injury and confessed to her aunt that she had killed Kai and Ella. She later told investigators she intended for herself and the children to go to God together. Before being apprehended, she drove to the Quechee Gorge Bridge in Vermont with plans to jump to her death but was unable to carry out the act.

Judge Peter B. Krupp ordered MacAusland held without bail, a decision her attorney did not contest at this time. Krowski noted he may seek bail after reviewing approximately 2,000 pages of evidence recently provided by prosecutors. The judge also granted a request to temporarily seal the prosecution's statement of the case, arguing it contained details designed to elicit emotional responses from potential jurors. Her next scheduled court appearance is December 16, though her lawyer has requested she be excused from attending.

The prosecution's case relies heavily on the toxicology results and MacAusland's own statements made in the immediate aftermath of the killings. Authorities found the bodies in the Wellesley residence, which the family owned and where the children lived with their mother. The divorce proceedings had already introduced significant tension into the household, with legal battles over asset division and child custody dominating the final months of the marriage.

Samuel MacAusland, the children's father, was not present in court for the arraignment but remains a central figure in the case history. His separation filing in October 2025 marked the beginning of the public unraveling of the family. The custody dispute that followed created a volatile environment that legal experts and the defense have pointed to as a contributing context to the tragic events.

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The sealing of the prosecution's statement is a procedural move that aims to protect the integrity of the upcoming trial by preventing juror bias. Krowski argued that the unsealed documents contained inflammatory language that could prejudice public opinion and the jury pool. This legal maneuver highlights the high stakes of the case, which involves complex questions of mental state, domestic conflict, and criminal responsibility.

As the case moves forward, the community in Wellesley and the broader Massachusetts area continues to grapple with the shocking nature of the allegations. The contrast between MacAusland's career as a healer and the violent accusations has drawn significant media attention. The upcoming court dates will determine whether the insanity defense is formally pursued or if the trial proceeds on standard criminal grounds.