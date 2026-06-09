Janet Montgomery Reveals Husband Left 10 Days After Birth of Second Child

Actress Janet Montgomery opens up about her husband Joe Fox leaving her just ten days after she gave birth to their son Milo, detailing the heartbreak and the support she found online.

Janet Montgomery , the 40-year-old actress best known for her role on New Amsterdam , has shared a deeply personal revelation on Instagram. She disclosed that her husband, Joe Fox, left her just ten days after she gave birth to their second child, a son named Milo, in December of the previous year.

This news came as a shock to fans, as the couple had seemed happy after welcoming their daughter Sunday Juno six years earlier. In her heartfelt Instagram post, Montgomery wrote about the sudden heartbreak and the challenges of becoming a single mother to two young children. She described moments of grief, exhaustion, fear, and uncertainty, but also emphasized the unexpected support she received from her online community.

Over the past ten months, she has been documenting her journey of rebuilding a life, sharing both the messy and beautiful moments. She thanked her followers for their kindness and for helping her feel less alone during this difficult chapter. Montgomery's career began with a role on the British teen drama Skins, which launched her into Hollywood. She went on to appear in major films such as Black Swan, Our Idiot Brother, Amateur Night, and Nighthawks.

Her television credits are extensive, including lead roles in Human Target, Mad in Jersey, Salem, and New Amsterdam. She has also guest-starred in popular series like Entourage, Downton Abbey, and This Is Us. Most recently, she starred in the series 1923 and Scarpetta, and she is set to appear in the upcoming ABC spinoff of The Rookie, titled The Rookie: North. Her professional achievements stand in stark contrast to the personal turmoil she has experienced.

Montgomery and Fox began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Sunday Juno, in March 2019. They married in a private ceremony in Jamaica later that year. In her wedding announcement on social media, Montgomery described Fox as her best friend and the love of her life. The couple seemed to have a strong bond, but the recent separation has raised questions about the reasons behind the split.

Montgomery did not disclose any details about what led to the breakup, and representatives for both parties have not commented. Despite the challenges, Montgomery remains focused on her children and her career, and she continues to share her story with honesty and vulnerability. Her Instagram post resonated with many followers who have experienced similar situations, creating a sense of community and mutual support.

By sharing her personal story, Montgomery has highlighted the often unseen struggles that new mothers face, especially when dealing with the end of a relationship. Her openness about the painful transition to single parenthood has been met with overwhelming support. The actress has used her platform to document the milestones of her children, check in with her audience, and express gratitude for the encouragement she has received.

This transparency has not only helped her heal but has also inspired others to share their own stories. As she continues to navigate this new chapter, Montgomery remains grateful for the community that has rallied around her. Her journey serves as a reminder of the strength that can be found in vulnerability and the power of human connection





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Janet Montgomery reveals husband left 10 days after son's birthActress Janet Montgomery shared on Instagram that her husband Joe Fox left her just ten days after she gave birth to their second child, Milo, in December. She described the heartbreak of becoming a single mother to two children and expressed gratitude for the support from her online community. The couple, who married in 2019, also have a daughter, Sunday Juno, born in 2019. No reason for the split was given.

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