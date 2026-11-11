Janet Jackson Sends Message to Drew Carey's Wife After Dancing With the Stars Performance

Pop icon Janet Jackson congratulates Dewan on her performance. The couple appeared on Dancing with the Stars. Viewers can watch new episodes on ABC and Disney+.

Dewan Carey received a direct congratulatory message from pop music legend Janet Jackson following her recent performance on the television series Dancing with the Stars. The actress, who is married to comedian Drew Carey, shared her excitement about returning to the dance floor after receiving praise for her routine.

Janet Jackson Praises Dewan Carey Dance Routine

The music icon sent a celebratory text message to Dewan Carey acknowledging their past professional connection during the All for You tour. Jackson wrote that she missed the fun times they shared back then and expressed confidence in Dewan's future success. The message confirmed that Dewan previously performed as one of Jackson's backup dancers during that specific era of the pop star's career.

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In her digital note, Jackson recalled the enjoyable periods they experienced together during those days of the All for You tour. She told Dewan directly that she knows the actress is going to do an incredible job in her current endeavors. The pop icon also suggested that they should get together when she returns to Los Angeles later.

Dewan Carey Reflects On Family Joy And Dancing

At the conclusion of the episode, Dewan Carey addressed the audience regarding her experience participating in the competition. She stated honestly that dancing again allowed her to share her joy with her family members. The actress emphasized that she had a great time engaging in the physical activity and performing alongside her spouse.

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Dewan Carey further explained that she loved getting to share that positive experience with the world at large. She closed her statement by declaring all love to her supporters and fans who have followed her journey on the show. Her comments highlighted the personal fulfillment she derived from the performance rather than just the competitive aspect.

Dancing with the Stars Broadcast Schedule Details

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air on ABC and Disney+ every Tuesday evening. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET for viewers tuning in across the United States. Fans can follow the progress of the contestants through these weekly television slots and streaming platforms.

The show features various dance-offs and live performances throughout its season run. Competitors face elimination challenges as they advance toward the semifinals and eventual finals. The program continues to draw audiences with its mix of celebrity participants and professional choreography.