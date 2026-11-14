Janet Jackson Presents at 27th Latin Grammys in Las Vegas

Janet Jackson made a rare red carpet appearance at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas to honor Daddy Yankee, showcasing her confident return to public events.

Janet Jackson graced the red carpet at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, marking a rare public appearance by the iconic entertainer. The 60-year-old singer turned heads in a custom oversized purple Luar suit that was cinched at the waist to accentuate her figure. She arrived at the ceremony with a renewed confidence, having shed approximately 60 pounds over recent years, a transformation that fans and photographers quickly noticed.

Janet Jackson Honors Daddy Yankee at Ceremony

Jackson attended the prestigious event with a specific purpose: to present the Person of the Year Award to reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee. The moment highlighted a cross-generational respect between the pop icon and the Latin music king. Yankee expressed his deep gratitude for her presence on social media, noting that having her there made an unforgettable night even more special. He emphasized that she has inspired generations of artists, including himself, and appreciated her kind words and enduring friendship.

Also read Daddy Yankee Wins Latin Grammy Person of the Year at 27th Annual Gala

Rosalia Wins Album of Year and Meets Jackson

Beyond her presentation duties, Jackson took time to interact with fellow industry heavyweights at the awards show. She was spotted rubbing shoulders with Spanish singer Rosalia, who celebrated a historic victory by winning Album of the Year for the third time ever. Jackson shared her admiration for Rosalia's talent on Instagram, wishing the artist a blessed and promising future. The interaction underscored the global reach of the Latin music scene and the mutual respect among its leading figures.

Fans React to Jackson's Ageless Red Carpet Look

Social media users were stunned by Jackson's appearance, with many commenting on her ageless demeanor and striking elegance. One fan praised her with the caption 'Slay Miss Jackson,' while another described her as stunningly gorgeous. A third commenter affectionately referred to her as a 'Goddess and queen for life.' These reactions reflect the intense public interest in Jackson's personal journey, particularly her weight loss, which has drawn significant attention and admiration from her global fanbase.

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Control 40 Concert Set for Florida This December

The Latin Grammy appearance serves as a precursor to Jackson's next major public engagement. She is scheduled to return to the stage this December for the Control 40 concert. This one-off show will take place at Florida's Amerant Bank Arena to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Control. This event marks her first significant US performance in recent years, following a small four-date arena tour of Japan earlier this year.

Jackson's Musical Legacy and Body Image Journey

Jackson's return to the spotlight also brings focus to her long-standing relationship with body image and her enduring musical influence. In the past, she has openly discussed feeling 'unattractive' and hating her body image as a teenager, a struggle exacerbated by cruel comments from her brothers, including the late Michael Jackson. Her last studio album, Unbreakable, was released in 2015 and topped the Billboard 200, but her catalog continues to resonate with new audiences. Recently, her 2001 hit Someone To Call My Lover went viral on TikTok, becoming an online meme that introduced her music to a new generation of listeners.