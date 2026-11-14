Janet Jackson Goes Custom in Luar

The singer wore a design by the Brooklyn-based luxury fashion label at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards.

wore a coordinated look from the Brooklyn-based fashion label, founded by Raul Lopez. The ensemble included a long-sleeve jacket with a high neckline, sharp shoulders and asymmetric front hem.

Christina Ricci and Sophie Thatcher Bring Corsets and Cutouts to 'Yellowjackets' Season 4 Premiere A caped element featured at the back of the jacket, adding to the regal silhouette. The monochrome style continued with the high-waisted, wide-leg trousers of Jackson’s ensemble, which balanced out the structured top. As for accessories, Jackson opted for statement jewelry, including silver rings and oversized pearl earrings. Glam featured makeup from Preston Meneses, with Jackson sporting a lined eye and a glossy lip.

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The hair team of Suzette Boozer, Ashanti Lation and Dominic Ackah-Amihere created a tousled style for Jackson. The singer’s look was styled by Laurel Thomson. Purple was an ideal colorway for Jackson. With a long symbolic history that spans centuries, the tone is often associated with royalty.

Of course, purple also takes on a fresh meaning with Prince’s 1984 film and song “Purple Rain. ” Jackson also had an onstage role at the ceremony, presenting Daddy Yankee with the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year honor. The two previously collaborated on Jackson’s 2018 single, “Made for Now. ” Along with his ready-to-wear collections, Luar’s Raul Lopez has started to expand his label into the footwear arena.

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“What’s great about our shoe offering is we do a large range of sizing as we want to be as inclusive as possible. So, you will see us release a size EU 36 up to a EU 46 in our shoes,” Lopez said in anSpeaking about plans for more retail pop-ups, including one devoted to shoes, Lopez said, “People just want more of an experience and to be part of the Luar world, and I think it’s necessary.

” The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards saw Rosalía sweep the major categories, winning Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among other categories. Karol G won Best Urban Music Album, while Aria Vega was named Best New Artist. Puerto Rican actress and singer Roselyn Sánchez served as host for the 2026 edition of the Latin Grammy Awards.

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