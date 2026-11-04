Janet Jackson Designer Claims 2004 Super Bowl Stunt Was Planned

Janet Jackson costume designer Wayne Scot Lukas asserts the 2004 Super Bowl incident was intentional, contradicting years of claims that it was a wardrobe malfunction.

Janet Jackson costume designer Wayne Scot Lukas has publicly challenged the long-standing narrative surrounding the 2004 Super Bowl incident, asserting that the controversial moment was a deliberate artistic choice rather than an accident. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lukas revealed that the outfit was specifically engineered to expose Jackson's breast as part of a strategy to elevate the performance energy during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston.

Intentional Outfit Design Details

Lukas stated that the decision to alter the costume occurred two days before the actual production when creative directors decided the performance alongside Justin Timberlake required more intensity. The original plan involved Jackson showing her buttocks to the cameras and audience using a G-string, but choreographer Gill reportedly pushed for a bolder visual after noting that artists like Madonna and Christina Aguilera had performed intimate moments on MTV with Timberlake present.

Also read Justin Timberlake to Drop a Docuseries Featuring Janet Jackson Discussing Super Bowl Debacle

The designer described the garment as the most functioning wardrobe in history, emphasizing that its construction was complex and intentional. He explained that while the initial plan included a black screen cutaway during the song Rock Your Body, the producers failed to execute this technical cue, leaving the exposure unplanned in its broadcast timing but planned in its existence.

Designer Blames Producers and Justin Timberlake

Lukas placed the primary blame for the fallout on the show producers and Justin Timberlake, claiming the pop star coined the term wardrobe malfunction to deflect responsibility away from himself. He noted that Timberlake used the phrase to generate publicity, stating that they wanted to give the public something to discuss, which inadvertently blamed the designer and Jackson for the error.

Advertisement

The designer mentioned that Timberlake has never apologized or reconciled with the team behind the scenes. Lukas recalled that the incident resulted in significant professional consequences for his team, including the loss of work due to moral clauses in contracts. He described staying silent to support his friend Jackson while enduring the career damage that followed the global broadcast.

Timberlake Documentary Exclusion and Apology Stance

The comments come in response to news that Justin Timberlake is set to release a documentary series on Apple TV in December. Lukas revealed that he was not asked to contribute to the project despite being the central figure in designing the controversial attire. He asserted that he is the only person who fully knows the details of the outfit changes and the internal decisions made during the preparation phase.

Lukas stated that he does not require a formal apology from Timberlake but believes the singer should tell the complete story to clear up misinformation. He emphasized that he possesses extensive knowledge of the events, noting that he knows all the secrets and where all the bodies are buried regarding the production history.

Contradiction with Jackson Public Statements

This revelation directly contradicts Janet Jackson's consistent public stance that the exposure was a genuine accident. Jackson has maintained for twenty years that she did not plan to reveal her breast and was not involved in the decision to alter the costume. The designer's claims introduce a new layer of controversy to an event that has defined pop culture safety debates for decades.

Advertisement

The incident at Reliant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004, remains one of the most discussed moments in television history. As the Apple TV documentary approaches its December release, the design community and fans await further details that may reshape the historical record of the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime performance.