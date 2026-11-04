Janelle Stelson Projected to Win Pennsylvania 10th District Over Scott Perry

Democrat Janelle Stelson was called the winNer over Republican Scott Perry in Pennsylvania's 10th District with 85% of votes counted, leading 56.5% to 43.5%.

Democrat Janelle Stelson was called the winner of Pennsylvania's 10th District on Election Day, defeating Republican incumbent Scott Perry. The race was called for Stelson at 10:41 p.m., when she held 56.5% of the vote to Perry's 43.5%, with 85% of the vote counted.

The result sets up a rematch from 2024. Perry narrowly defeated Stelson that year by roughly 5,100 votes, and his 2024 race was the closest of any of his reelection bids.

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Stelson Leads Perry With 85% of Votes Counted

Stelson held a 13-point lead over Perry at the time the race was called, with the bulk of the ballots tallied. The margin was based on the 85% of the vote that had been counted at 10:41 p.m. on Election Day.

Changes ordered by the state Supreme Court have made the seat more competitive since 2018, according to the source material. The district has become a more contested seat in the years since those changes took effect.

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The district's partisan lean has also drawn national attention. President Donald Trump won the district over then-Vice President Kamala Harris by 5 points in the 2024 presidential election.

Medicaid and Affordability Drove the Campaign

Stelson, a former television news anchor, accused Perry of pushing Pennsylvanians off their health insurance. She based that charge on his support for changes to Medicaid policy in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Perry responded that he voted to throw illegal immigrants off Medicaid. The two candidates debated only once in the lead-up to Election Day, limiting the number of direct exchanges between them.

Stelson ran on an affordability message that criticized the Republican Party for high gas prices and the cost of living. That message framed the economy as the central issue for voters in the district.

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Party Ratings and National Backing Shifted

The Cook Political Report rated the race as 'leans Democrat' in the final stretch before Election Day, after initially rating it a 'toss-up.' That change reflected a shift in how forecasters viewed Stelson's chances.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included Stelson in its 'Red To Blue' program, which supports Democratic challengers in targeted House races. Stelson's campaign was therefore backed by national Democratic resources.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) supported Perry and campaigned with him in Pennsylvania in early October. Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters also campaigned with Perry in October, signaling national Republican investment in the seat.