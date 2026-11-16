Janelle Brown Reveals LDS Excommunication After Marrying Kody

Janelle Brown details her excommunication from the LDS Church after marrying Kody Brown. She discusses her current spiritual path and reaction to the cast changes in Sister Wives season 21.

Janelle Brown disclosed significant details regarding her past conflict with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a recent broadcast of the TLC reality series Sister Wives. The 57-year-old mother of six explained that she was excommunicated from the faith shortly before or immediately after the birth of her eldest child, Logan Brown. This revelation sheds new light on the personal history of the Brown family patriarch and his former wife, highlighting the deep institutional boundaries that were crossed during their union.

Timeline of Excommunication and Family Impact

Janelle Brown clarified that the formal letter of excommunication arrived at their home when she was approximately 24 years old, a period coinciding with her pregnancy or the infancy of Logan, who is now 32. She emphasized that Kody Brown was not directly involved in this specific disciplinary action, leaving her to navigate the fallout alone. This timeline places the excommunication in the early 1990s, shortly after Janelle married Kody in 1993 and became his second wife, an arrangement that violated the church's strict monotheistic standards.

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The decision to join a polygamous household effectively ended Janelle's standing within the mainstream LDS community, which she had been raised in. She recalled the shock of receiving the official notification, noting that the church's response was swift and absolute. For years, this event remained a private chapter in her life, but she has now brought it into the public sphere to provide context for her current spiritual journey and her complex relationship with the Brown family structure.

Spiritual Divorce and Current Religious Views

Current conversations between Janelle and Kody Brown have focused on the possibility of a spiritual divorce, a step that has caused concern for their daughter Maddie Brown. Maddie, 31, expressed worry that finalizing this separation could rekindle old emotional wounds within the family dynamic. Janelle has stated that while she maintains a personal relationship with God, she no longer belongs to a specific religious denomination or institution.

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Janelle described her current state as waiting for a divine sign regarding where she might belong spiritually, acknowledging that she does not worship in a church community currently. This position contrasts with Kody's past affiliations, which included periods with the Apostolic United Brethren before distancing himself from that fundamentalist group. The discussion highlights the evolving nature of faith within the Brown household, as three of Kody's former wives have left the marriage and the polygamous lifestyle in recent years.

Reaction to Sister Wives Season 21 Cast Changes

Janelle Brown also addressed the news that Kody Brown and his wife Robyn Brown are not returning for the 21st season of Sister Wives. She revealed that she was genuinely surprised by this announcement, admitting that she only learned of their departure through an official email notification. This marks a significant shift for the franchise, which has chronicled the family's polygamous life for nearly two decades.

The departure of Robyn Brown follows the exits of Christine Brown and Meri Brown, who announced their separations in 2021 and 2023 respectively. Janelle noted that she initially embraced polygamy not out of a sense of inadequacy or worthlessness, but because she felt a spiritual calling to the practice. She maintained that her decision was rooted in a belief in the community value of the lifestyle, a perspective shared by Christine Brown during their past conversations.

Historical Context of Polygamy and Church Discipline

The excommunication of Janelle Brown serves as a factual anchor for understanding the broader history of the Brown family's interaction with mainstream religious institutions. By entering into a marriage that included multiple wives, Kody and Janelle inadvertently triggered the standard disciplinary measures of the LDS Church. Janelle's account confirms that the punishment was applied to her directly, isolating her from the congregation she had known since childhood.

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Despite the institutional rejection, Janelle remained connected to the broader polygamous community, particularly through Meri's family, who were also practitioners of the faith. This connection reinforced her belief that her choice was a valid spiritual path rather than a result of personal deficiency. Her current stance reflects a matured perspective on faith, prioritizing personal connection to the divine over organized religious adherence.

The news of Janelle's excommunication adds a layer of historical depth to the ongoing narrative of Sister Wives. It underscores the personal sacrifices and social consequences that came with embracing a lifestyle that stands in direct opposition to mainstream Christian norms. As the show moves forward with a revised cast, these revelations provide viewers with a clearer understanding of the long-term impacts of Kody's marriage decisions on his first two wives.

Janelle's openness about her past and her current spiritual uncertainties offers a poignant glimpse into her life after leaving the LDS fold. Her story, intertwined with the lives of her children and former husband, continues to resonate with audiences who have followed the Brown family for years. The upcoming episodes will likely explore how these foundational experiences shape the current relationships and future directions of the family members involved.