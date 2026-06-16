Janelia Expands Transparent Fish Facility to Decode Brain-Behavior Links

The Janelia Research Campus is tripling its transparent fish space to 6,000 square feet, adding thousands of tanks to study a newly identified tiny fish species. Researchers aim to image the whole brain in real time, generating massive data sets that will require AI for analysis, to uncover how neural activity drives complex behaviors and inform human neuroscience.

One of the world's top centers for brain science is taking a huge gamble on a tiny, transparent fish .to understand how the brain controls complex behaviors like social interaction.

Janelia plans to triple the space dedicated to fish to 6,000 square feet, which will make room for thousands of new tanks. Leaders expect that the number of scientists working onThe payoff, they say, will be worth it — because by watching an entire fish brain function in real time, researchers at Janelia hope to learn about exactly how the brain drives behavior in other species, including humans.isn't nearly as well understood as other lab models, like zebra fish, which are larger and only transparent in their larval stage.

, the species favored by neuroscientists, wasn't officially identified as a separate species until 2021. In recent years, though, it has begun appearing in more labs. Now it's time for Janelia to take on a bold new challenge, says HHMI President Erin O'Shea — one that could help solve one of the fundamental mysteries of biology.

It's known as the brain-behavior question, and it asks how physical processes, like the firing of a neuron, can give rise to things like memory, experiences and decision-making. Scientists at Janelia think the question can't be answered by just studying bits of an animal's brain.

"If you really want to understand how the brain is working as a whole, you really need to see all the neurons firing at once," Rubin says. A transparent fish makes that easier, he says, but it also means researchers will be dealing with three times as many neurons as they did in fruit flies.

"This is going to produce so much data that we're going to need something like artificial intelligence to analyze it," Rubin says.fish to study their brains. Spruston says the scientists at Janelia want to change that.

"The ultimate goal is to do these experiments in freely swimming animals," he says. "That's going to require that we tackle some serious engineering challenges. "Lovett-Barron, for example, says new tools would help him study how the fish use visual information to synchronize their activity when they school. "We place our animals into, effectively, virtual reality environments — like little video games with virtual social partners," he says.

Better tools and techniques to monitor those brains would make the work go faster, Lovett-Barron says.

"I would be ecstatic if in 10 years we just one complex behavior in the fish, like schooling," she says. Already, she says, Janelia scientists are making progress on other fronts, like monitoring the activity of lots of neurons simultaneously. They've succeeded with larval zebra fish, which have about 80,000 neurons, she says. So it should be possible to scale up for adultNew York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani drops in to talk about the Knicks' win and the city's celebrations.

An advocate for the Israeli hostages held in Gaza discusses her book, “When We See You Again,” and the sports journalist explains his Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of an N.B. A. team. Knicks jersey, FIFA shirt and a Puerto Rican parade hat: Archbishop embraces NYC's big weekend The archbishop said he watched every minute of the Knicks' championship win and praised sports for bringing people together.





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