Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber Make Red Carpet Debut at Race to Erase MS Gala

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber attended the Race to Erase MS Gala together, their first red carpet as a couple. Both dressed in white, they spoke lovingly about each other, highlighting their rekindled romance after divorces.

The Race to Erase MS Gala, sponsored by L'Agence, was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, drawing celebrities and philanthropists alike. Among the attendees were Janel Parrish and her new boyfriend, Sasha Farber , who made their red carpet debut together at the event.

The couple, both dressed in white, posed for photos and spoke warmly about each other. Farber, 42, described Parrish as sweet, down to earth, loving, and real, adding that he feels immense support from her. He emphasized her love for animals and everyone she meets, noting her kindness. Parrish, 37, echoed the sentiment, calling Farber the kindest heart to everyone, whether friends, family, or strangers he meets while walking his dogs.

Their appearance at the gala marked a public milestone in their relationship, which began earlier this year after both ended their previous marriages. Parrish, best known for her roles on Pretty Little Liars and Hallmark films, separated from estranged husband Chris Long and later sparked a romance with Farber, a former Dancing With the Stars pro.

The couple had known each other for years, having met when Parrish competed on season 19 of Dancing With the Stars in 2014, where Farber was her partner. I did the show and he was my buddy Sash for a very long time, and then we reconnected and here we are, Parrish explained. Their reconnection came after both experienced divorces; Farber split from Emma Slater in 2023.

Parrish shared that she never expected to find love again in such an unexpected way, calling it one of the most beautiful things in life. She expressed gratitude for living in the present and following her joy, which has brought her immense happiness. Farber celebrated his 42nd birthday on May 9, and Parrish showered him with love on Instagram, posting photos and calling him my love. She wrote, Happy Birthday to my love @sashafarber1, alongside images of the couple together.

The post highlighted their affectionate bond. Farber also shared a video of them dancing on a sidewalk on April 9, 2026, captioning it, She still got it @janelparrish, to which Parrish replied, Thanks for dancing with me. He added that no matter what kind of day he is having, when he sees Janel, he knows he is exactly where he is meant to be.

The couple continues to support each other, with Farber noting that they always leave with a smile on their face. Their relationship has become a source of joy and stability for both, as they navigate new beginnings in their personal lives





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Janel Parrish Sasha Farber Race To Erase MS Gala Relationship Red Carpet

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