Janel Parrish and Chris Long Divorce Details: Asset Division and Amicable Split After Eight Years of Marriage

Court documents reveal the terms of the divorce between actress Janel Parrish and her husband Chris Long, including the division of assets and their plan to sell their Los Angeles home. The couple announced their separation after eight years of marriage, with Parrish stating there remains love and respect between them.

According to court documents, Janel Parrish and her husband Chris Long have filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences that make it impossible for them to continue living together as spouses.

The filing states that the couple's marital status will be terminated and they will be restored to single status on October 29, 2026. The separation comes after eight years of marriage, with a source confirming to Us Weekly in April 2026 that they had been separated for several months prior to the official announcement. Details from the legal paperwork outline the division of assets between the actress, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, and her spouse.

Both parties were awarded all household furniture, furnishings, artwork, appliances, clothing, jewelry, personal effects, and personal property that is in their respective physical possession and control. Parrish specifically received her 2019 Audi SQ7, all checking and savings accounts solely in her name, and a pension, retirement, and 401K listed under her name.

Long was granted the accounts in his name, along with any and all equity interest in Apex Water and Process Inc. The couple will also retain a half interest in their joint Los Angeles home and half of their Chase Joint Checking Account, which is to be divided upon the sale of the California property. The documents further note that Long is currently residing in the L.A. home but intends to relocate this month.

Following the news, Parrish addressed the split directly on her Instagram account, expressing gratitude for the support she has received.

"Thank you all for the incredibly kind and supportive messages, they've truly meant the world," she wrote. She acknowledged the decision to end their marriage after a decade together, which included seven years of wedlock.

"There is still so much love and respect between us, and I'm deeply grateful for everything we built together. This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me," she added, emphasizing the amicable nature of their separation. The announcement came after some observant fans had already noticed potential signs of trouble between the pair before the official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Parrish has been seen actively moving forward with her life, including a recent video posted by Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber showing the two dancing together in a parking lot, to which Farber captioned, "She's still got it @janelparrish.

" In a separate development from the entertainment world, there is also news regarding the series 'Euphoria,' which has reportedly killed off a character halfway through its presumed series finale. Additionally, there is a report about 'Alaskan Bush People' star Matt Brown, who has died at the age of 43 following a police search. These stories, while unrelated to Parrish's personal life, are part of the broader news cycle in celebrity and television updates





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