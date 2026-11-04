Janeese Lewis George Elected Mayor of Washington DC

Janeese Lewis George wins DC mayoral race with 84 percent of vote, succeeding Muriel Bowser. She takes office as the city's first new mayor since 2015 despite Trump opposition.

Janeese Lewis George secured a decisive victory in the Washington DC mayoral election on Tuesday night, capturing 84.3 percent of the total votes cast. The Democratic Socialist candidate received 151,539 ballots, vastly outnumbering her nearest competitor and cementing her status as the next leader of the nation's capital.

This election marks a significant transition for the district, as Lewis George will become the first new mayor since 2015. She succeeds Muriel Bowser, who concluded her political career after serving three terms and choosing not to seek re-election. The Democratic Party nominee entered the race with a commanding lead, reflecting the party's dominance in the city's political landscape.

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Election Results and Vote Counts

The final tally reveals a massive margin between the top contenders. Lewis George defeated Independent candidate Rhonda Hamilton, who garnered 18,073 votes, representing 10.1 percent of the total. Lewis George also beat Robert L. Gross of the DC Statehood Green Party, who trailed significantly behind the leading two candidates. The overwhelming support demonstrated a clear mandate from voters in the District.

Trump Criticizes Lewis George Policies

Former President Donald Trump openly criticized the incoming mayor before the results were finalized, warning that her agenda would harm the capital. He accused Lewis George of wanting to empty prisons and make DC a Sanctuary City while opposing ICE enforcement. Trump alleged she intended to welcome criminal illegal aliens back into the city and resist anti-crime crackdowns.

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In a Truth Social post, Trump labeled Lewis George a Communist and claimed she seeks to defund the police and expand cashless bail. He stated she would allow criminal illegal aliens into the District, framing her platform as destructive to the nation's capital. His comments highlighted the deep political polarization surrounding the local election.

Lewis George Response and Future Governance

Lewis George responded to the criticism by stating she is willing to work with anyone, including the Trump Administration, on issues of mutual interest. However, she emphasized her commitment to protecting the city and its residents from any threats. She vowed to stand up to anyone who puts Washington DC or its inhabitants in harm's way.

Following her victory, Lewis George expressed gratitude to the voters for trusting this Daughter of the District to lead them. She will assume office immediately, bringing a new political voice to the mayor's seat. The transition follows a primary election where Democrats crowded the field for the right to be the party's shoo-in nominee in November.