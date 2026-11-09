Jane Wiedlin Joins Knights of Molino at Mabuhay Gardens Album Release

The Go-Gos guitarist collaborated with the teen punk trio Knights of Molino during their album release show at the historic Mabuhay Gardens in San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Legendary Go-Gos guitarist Jane Wiedlin shared the stage with a Mill Valley -based punk power trio during a milestone event at San Francisco's Mabuhay Gardens on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The Knights of Molino performed four songs alongside Wiedlin to celebrate the release of their debut studio record, First Album, which hit independent shelves on Nov. 4. This unexpected musical collaboration transformed a standard album-release show into a historic moment for the young band and their local community.

How The Social Media Collaboration Started

The partnership began when Wiedlin discovered the three-member group through social media platforms. She initially viewed the band as a charming novelty before deeply engaging with their content and realizing their genuine musical talent. Wiedlin stated she fell in love with their unique vibe after watching their videos and listening to their tracks. Her father and manager, Gavin Birmingham, noted that she had been following the boys and actively commenting on their posts for some time. This digital engagement led to a direct invitation for Wiedlin to join the setlist for the November 6 performance.

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The Musicians Behind The Knights of Molino

The Knights of Molino consists of 12-year-old drummer and lead singer Tommy Birmingham, his 14-year-old brother Erik Birmingham on vocals and guitar, and 12-year-old bassist Rowan Campbell. The trio formed in 2023 after Erik and Tommy met Campbell at their local middle school in Mill Valley. They named their group after Molino Avenue, the street where they live in a neighborhood known for hosting rock icons like Bonnie Raitt, Carlos Santana, and Sammy Hagar. Gavin Birmingham exposed his sons to classic British and American punk records from the 1970s from a very early age, shaping their raw yet melodic sound.

Preparation And Rehearsal Details

The group prepared to play two specific tracks with Wiedlin: one of her new protest songs and the classic early hit Our Lips Are Sealed. They had only one rehearsal together, which took place last Tuesday. Wiedlin drove through a rainstorm to attend this single practice session. Erik and Tommy learned the new material from Wiedlin's recent album titled ¡I Protest! which features a collection of covers including Bad Religion's American Jesus. The band also requested to perform their 1989 solo hit Rush Hour alongside the Go-Gos classic. Wiedlin agreed to the setlist despite the limited preparation time.

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Performance Impact And Fan Reactions

The performance at the Mabuhay Gardens, affectionately known as The Mab, served as a dream come true for the young musicians. Wiedlin praised the boys as strong musicians, specifically highlighting Tommy's ability to hit the drums hard while singing. She noted that Rowan and Erik are naturally talented and work hard to learn any material assigned to them. Erik Birmingham described the experience as legendary, noting that playing with a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer like Wiedlin validated their goals. He emphasized the importance of following in the footsteps of influential bands like the Dead Kennedys.

Future Plans And Balancing Act

The boys maintain a demanding schedule that balances music with school, homework, soccer, and break dancing. Gavin Birmingham acknowledged that maintaining this discipline is difficult but essential for their development. The Knights of Molino have already released six singles independently and played notable venues like 924 Gilman in Berkeley. Wiedlin expressed a desire to collaborate with the trio again in the future. The event highlighted the intergenerational nature of the punk rock scene and the accessibility of musical mentorship in Northern California.