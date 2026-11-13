Jane Street’s share count in Fidelity’s spot Bitcoin ETF rose nearly eightfold in Q3, while the firm trimmed its holdings in BlackRock’s IBIT.

Jane Street ended Q3 with 19% fewer shares in BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, and a higher share price lifted the stake’s value to $957 million. Jane Street’s share count in Fidelity’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund rose nearly eightfold in the third quarter, while its holdings in BlackRock’s fund fell 19%.

The trading giant ended September with 7.01 million shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund fell to 20.22 million shares from 24.88 million. A higher share price lifted the reported value of its stake to $957 million from $828 million.

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Jane Street was the largest reported institutional holder of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF at the end of June after boosting its share count by 324% in Q2,The firm also added nearly 9 million shares of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF , while more than doubling its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 7.83 million shares .its IBIT holdings by 9.6% in the third quarter, adding about 1 million shares to reach 11.41 million. The US banking giant’s reported IBIT position rose to around $540 million.

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In contrast, JPMorgan nearly erased its direct holdings in BlackRock’s ETHA, reducing its position from 1.17 million shares at the end of June to just 399 shares. Bitcoin treasury company Strategyits IBIT holdings by 33%, cutting its position by 1.6 million shares to 3.25 million, worth about $154 million by the end of Q3. Laurore drew attention in February 2026 afterEzra Reguerra