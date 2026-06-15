Jane Seymour Reveals Hilarious Naked Proposal Mishap with Fiancé John Zambetti

Actress Jane Seymour and musician John Zambetti shared the comical story of his proposal, which involved a stuck ring, a naked Seymour, and a lot of laughter. The newly-engaged couple also discussed the unique two-stone engagement ring and their mature, devoted relationship.

Actress Jane Seymour , newly engaged to musician John Zambetti , revealed the humorous circumstances of his proposal at their Malibu home. Zambetti described his plan involving a hidden ring in a safe, which led to a series of comical mishaps.

The ring popped out of its box onto the bed, and when he tried to retrieve it, he slid under the bed and became stuck. Because Seymour was naked and Zambetti weighs nearly twice as much, she could not pull him out, leading to both of them laughing hysterically. The engagement ring itself features two side-by-side diamonds in a yellow gold setting, a design Zambetti chose to symbolize their two lives coming together.

Seymour, who has been married four times previously, expressed that this relationship feels different, calling Zambetti the kindest and most caring person she has ever met. She feels blessed and unconditionally in love, noting that meeting in their seventies was the right timing. The couple was set up on a blind date by mutual friends after their sons were discovered to have previously socialized.

Their first date was at a Shwayze concert in Malibu on August 4, 2023, and they now celebrate on the 4th of each month. Seymour had earlier shown off the ring at the Race To Erase MS Gala in early June, confirming rumors. She reflected on how maturity brings a deeper understanding of love and pleasure, contrasting with older generations who might dismiss romance later in life.

Despite past hesitations about marriage due to legal concerns, she is now committed to a wedding, intended to be her fifth. The annual Race To Erase MS Gala, where Seymour first publicly displayed the ring, supports research for a cure for Multiple Sclerosis and featured other celebrities like Ashley Benson and Carmen Electra





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Jane Seymour John Zambetti Proposal Story Engagement Ring Two Diamonds Malibu Race To Erase MS Gala Blinded Date Late-In-Life Romance

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